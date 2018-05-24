‘Death Stranding’ Will Require Global Cooperation Between Players, Mads Mikkelsen Reveals

Hideo Kojima’s Death Stranding title has been shrouded in mystery since it was first announced. We’ve had little tid-bits of information in the past, like actor Norman Reedus mentioning there was a “social media” aspect to the gameplay, and now it looks like another co-star is chiming in on that sentiment.

Actor Mads Mikkelsen recently sat down with Total Film Magazine to discuss his work on Kojima’s highly anticipated project during the Cannes Film Festival. He mentioned that the title “needs collaboration from different people from different parts of the world,” which makes us wonder how much of an impact that previously mentioned social media aspect will have.

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to the interview, Mikkelsen was impressed with the attention to detail Kojima-san had throughout the motion-capture process. Though unusual, the actor couldn’t help but to sing the praises of his direction, “It’s been a little surreal, because obviously there’s nothing. We do everything. It’s mo-cap. But the storyboard is so immaculate,” Mikkelsen said, “He (Kojima) tries to explain it again and again and again, and I thought I had it, but then this happens and I’ve lost it again. It’s too complicated. It’s too crazy. It’s too beautiful. It felt a bit like being in drama school: “Just jump in and improvising this scene. This is what happens. Don’t question it.”

The actor also mentioned that this game is ground breaking and will completely shatter the way players perceive games. “It’s wonderful, and I can tell from the little things I’ve seen – some things, it’s not done yet – but I’ve never seen anything like this. And he’s not happy with it yet! It’s going to be ballistic,” boasted Mikkelsen.

We don’t know exactly how these social media aspects will play into the game, though Kojima-san has mentioned in the past that the game is built mechanically to encourage players to work together to “build connections.” Fitting, given that none of the actors seem to know what’s going on either, only knowing their parts to play in this much bigger picture. Collaboratively, their acting creates an entire narrative, as will players when working to complete the story.

We still don’t have a plot, nor a release date, but we do know that Hideo Kojima has a new trailer to share with us at this year’s E3. Stay tuned!