Death’s Door Release Date Announced for Nintendo Switch, PS5, and PS4

Devolver Digital and developer Acid Nerve have announced that the critically-acclaimed action-adventure game, Death’s Door, will be coming to PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch in the coming month. The popular indie game first released earlier this summer and was initially exclusive to Xbox and PC platforms. Its launch on PlayStation and Switch platforms, fortunately, will finally satiate the desire that many have had to see the game come to other consoles.

Announced via a new trailer, Devolver Digital confirmed that Death’s Door is poised to come to PS5, PS4, and Switch on November 23. This version of the game will be the same as the one that released earlier in the year and won’t contain any sort of specific upgrades or new features. Those on PlayStation, however, can earn Acid Nerve’s previous game, Titan Souls, completely for free if they pre-order Death’s Door on PS5 or PS4.

The critically acclaimed Death's Door swings open on PS5, PS4, and Nintendo Switch on November 23! pic.twitter.com/ugwvOOrKbN — Devolver Digital (@devolverdigital) October 27, 2021

By all accounts, Death’s Door has been one of the best games of the year in terms of critical reception, meaning it’s very much worth checking out. Our own review from earlier this summer awarded the game a 4.5 out of 5 review score and proclaimed it to be one of the best indie titles of the year. “Whether you’re a fan of old school adventure games, or you’re just looking for a new standout indie, Death’s Door is absolutely worth your time, money, and attention,” our review said.

If you’re looking to find out more about Death’s Door for yourself, you can find an official description from the developers below:

Reaping souls of the dead and punching a clock might get monotonous but it’s honest work for a Crow. The job gets lively when your assigned soul is stolen and you must track down a desperate thief to a realm untouched by death – where creatures grow far past their expiry and overflow with greed and power.