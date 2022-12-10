Descent: Legends of the Dark Expansion Revealed

Fantasy Flight Games' $175 fantasy dungeon-crawler is getting its first expansion. This week, Fantasy Flight Games revealed the title to the first expansion for Descent: Legends of the Dark. The new expansion will be called "The Betrayer's War" and will be released in 2023. No other details about the expansion was revealed other than that it is "Act II" of what Fantasy Flight has previously described as a series of games for the new Descent saga and will feature a significantly-sized miniature. The reveal can be seen in the tweet below:

Descent: Legends of the Dark Act II is coming... 🔥 pic.twitter.com/kFvvdpw5zE — FantasyFlightGames (@FFGames) December 8, 2022

Fantasy Flight released Descent: Legends of the Dark as the third edition of its dungeon-crawling Descent series back in 2021. The game included 3D-style terrain and was intended to be a new major franchise for the Fantasy Flight game studio, which has slowed down its release schedule and scaled back its big releases in recent years. Shortly after releasing the $175 game, Fantasy Flight announced the first expansion for Descent: Legends of the Dark, titled Ghosts of Greyhaven. While Fantasy Flight showed off a miniature for the new expansion back in 2021, they've yet to provide any update about Ghosts of Greyhaven other than that it would be a side-story compatible with either Descent: Legends of the Dark or future "Acts".

Expect to hear more details about Descent: Legends of the Dark – The Betrayer's War in the coming months.

