Destiny 2, Is Battle Royale In the Future?

Destiny 2’s Forsaken expansion is coming soon and players got their first look at Year 2 back in May. One of the most interesting aspects revealed was the Gambit Mode that blended PvP and PvE expertly. We recently got our hands on the latest mode during E3 2018, but naturally with the boom of Battle Royale – you know we just had to ask.

Speaking to the developer team before our hands on with the new mode itself, I was able to pick their brains about the past, present, and future of Destiny 2. With Battle Royale being such a huge focus in online gaming recently, the question was bound to come up sooner or later. With Bungie looking at longevity for their present title versus focusing on a third game, even more modes on the horizon is not that far fetched. When I asked about Battle Royale, the non-response response had me saying “hmmm.”

When asked about Battle Royale during a one on one conversation, I was met with a “We aren’t addressing that at this time,” though the pause had me wonder if it really is in the future. The reason it wasn’t implemented now, however, they told me that was because the focus is on Gambit, which is completely new to Destiny as well as unique to the online gaming community at the present time. With other developers focusing on throwing battle royale into their games, Bungie wanted to do something a little different. So no … no battle royale at this time, though his reaction did bode well for the possibility of it being added into the future. Don’t count it out just yet!

As far as what else Forsaken has to offer, Bungie previously showcased the new location that promises danger at every corner and hidden treasures to find. Called the Tangled Shore, the new location is an incredibly desolate looking area of strung up asteroids that come bearing a new type of enemy, the Scorn. Cayde 6 is also back with his shenanigans having his “impenetrable” prison filled to the brim with baddies having finally been breached with an overflow of villains that want Guardians dead.

PvP and PvE will be “married” like never before which will be showcased the most through the new mode, the previously mentioned Gambit. Players can choose their own instance in the hopes of collectible Motes to combat what was called a “Prime Evil.” According to the team, bridging the gap between PvE and PvP was very important for the game’s next step.

New raids, new collections – new incentives to play. This was only a teaser of what’s to come, with a much bigger reveal planned for this year’s E3. We do know that the expansion plus the annual pass will be $70, which is important because all of the previous expansions are required for year 2. With that stipulation, will players that have previously abandoned the shooter find reason enough to get back into the game or will that required additional content be a deal breaker? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below and tell us your thoughts on the latest reveal.