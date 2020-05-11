Destiny 2 Confirmed for PS5 and Xbox Series X

✖

With the start of every new console generation, there's always a question of what games will be available on which platforms. As the concept of video games as a service continues to grow, gamers are increasingly invested in finding out whether or not these types of games will be available on their console of choice. As such, many gamers will be happy to know that Destiny 2 has been officially announced for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X! The news was revealed by developer Bungie's official Twitter account, in response to a list of games coming to Xbox Series X.

As of this writing, no further details have been revealed about the next-gen version of Destiny 2. This could mean the game will be backwards compatible on both Xbox Series X and PS5, or it could be an enhanced version coming in the near future. The fact that Bungie felt the need to announce it lends some credence to the latter, but it's impossible to say for sure, at this time. Destiny 2 is a free-to-play game, so players won't have to worry about buying a new version, either way.

Of course, Destiny 2 players are hoping for more than just a graphic upgrade. Bungie's tweet prompted a plethora of responses from fans eager to see the game get console support for mouse and keyboard, cross-play between PC and console, and more. While Bungie has embraced cross-saves, cross-play between PC and console has not been made available. That said, many console players likely wouldn't want to see cross-play implemented, given the massive increase in cheating the game has seen on PC over the last few months. While Bungie has made great strides to address and stamp out cheating in the game, the majority of this cheating occurs on PC. Call of Duty: Warzone players are dealing with that exact problem right now, so it seems likely that Destiny 2 fans might not want a similar situation to play out.

Destiny 2 will be on next-gen platforms! More details to come. pic.twitter.com/1ZZqGZjjjg — Bungie (@Bungie) May 7, 2020

It will be interesting to see when Destiny 2 will arrive on PS5 or Xbox Series X. Ideally, the game will arrive around launch day for convenience, but no official announcement has been made.

Are you happy to see Destiny 2 officially announced for PS5 and Xbox Series X? What improvements would you like to see in the next-gen version? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.