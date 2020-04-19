Call of Duty: Warzone Players Have Had it With Cheaters
Cheating has become a major problem in Call of Duty: Warzone. While Activision and Infinity Ward have stated their commitment to banning players that cheat in the game, the issue remains quite prevalent, causing quite a bit of frustration for fans. The problem seems to be stemming from players on PC, and many console users are opting to turn-off cross-play in order to better enjoy the overall experience. It's a temporary solution, however, and players shouldn't have to be the ones to fix it. Thus far, Infinity Ward says that they have banned more than 70,000 players from the game, but for many, it just doesn't seem to be enough.
PS4 and Xbox One owners are finally united on something!
@InfinityWard #Warzone should be PS4 & Xbox crossplay only. We are console players and shouldn’t be exposed to cheaters on PC.— Guts (@_GutsC) April 19, 2020
Naturally, many PC players are equally frustrated.
@ATVIAssist @InfinityWard What will you guys do about the cheater situation this is really getting out of hand and warzone is literally unplayable on pc. Please GIVE A ANSWER .— Bhavya Devgan (@Bhavya1Bhavya) April 19, 2020
The situation is making people resent cross-play.
Warzone is full of cheaters. Thanks crossplay 🤡🤡🤡🤡 #ModernWarfare— Gilbert C (@AraneaLIVE) April 19, 2020
Many players are pushing for Infinity Ward to add a "Report" feature.
1hr play, at least 6 cheaters encountered (deathcam obvious). When will you add report function? Since you don't have anti-cheat software.— DannyDalgo (@danny_dalgo) April 19, 2020
#CoD #WarZone
Not a good way to get introduced to the game.
First game on warzone and killed by a cheater, literally under the map :(— Fat Jesus (@FatJesusll) April 19, 2020
It's possible that Infinity Ward's bannings are helping!
I only died to 1 cheater in 2 hours of warzone. Today was good https://t.co/vSr7752OKa— derek (@its_dwolf) April 19, 2020
The bans don't go far enough for some players, however.
@CallofDuty separate warzone for console and PC. To many cheaters on PC. It ruins the game. Either that or be more harsh with the bans— Michael (@shallowtech) April 19, 2020
Some people still seem to be enjoying the game, at least.
I can’t even explain how much I love warzone legit think @CallofDuty @Activision have the best BR game! No lie! Only thing that needs to be done is cheater prevention.— Mike (@MichaelHarmil) April 19, 2020
