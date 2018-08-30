Get These ‘Destiny 2’ Hoodies For Only $28

With Bungie’s Destiny 2: Forsaken expansion only days away, Merchoid is running a huge sale on a whole range of official Destiny merch – including these fantastic hoodies. The Destiny connection is fairly subtle, and they are, fundamentally, pretty awesome looking. Plus, at only $28 each with free shipping (nearly 50% off), they’re an absolute steal.

You can grab the Master of the Frontier Hunter hoodie here, the Traveler Warlock hoodie here, and the Strength and Sacrifice Titan hoodie here. Stock is extremely limited on these, so take advantage of the deal while you can. Additional deals on Destiny 2 gear can be found here.

One of those deals just happens to be the Destiny 2 candle set that was so popular when the base game was first released. Currently, it’s on sale for only $38.99 with free shipping. Again, stock is extremely limited, so get a set while there’s still time. It includes a 3D replica Ghost candle holder, and five scented candles inspired by plants from the game. These scents include:

Earth – Spinmetal: A fresh aromatic blend of cut cedarwood and sandalwood infused with a sweet pine and warm resinous accords, mossy earthy tones in the base.

The Moon – Helium Filaments: Warm smoky accords fill the air and the comforting sound of crackling woods balanced with the rich amber and warm vanilla.

Mars – Relic Iron: Fresh and sappy green cactus layered with a warm floralcy of white flowers, tuberose, jasmine and rose.

Venus – Spirit Bloom: A refreshing white floral bouquet, jasmine, plumeria and orchid blossoms topped with citrus mandarin and bergamot. Shimmering white musk with a hint of coconut on the breeze.

The Dreadnaught – Wormspore: A comforting aroma with spicy and smoky notes. Woody mossy tones in the base topped with citrus.

Destiny 2: Forsaken launches on Sept. 4th for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.

