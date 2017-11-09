Destiny 2: How to Find Leviathan’s Secret Exotic Chests

So you've reached power level 260 and trying your hand at the Leviathan raid in Destiny 2, what now? To get the most out of your raid experience, and get as much loot as possible to make Cayde-6 proud, here's a quick guide on how to get the secret exotic chest in the Leviathan underbelly.

When taking on the first official raid challenge in the Bungie sequel, there is a Drain Key that drops for completing the Bathing Ritual. While playing, Guardians will note that there are secret areas littered throughout the Leviathan underbelly and hidden away in its depths is a secret exotic chest. Hope you like mini-challenges, because that is the secondary failsafe before seeing what lies behind the door.

One redditor has a few tips on exactly how to get to where you need to be for that sweet, sweet loot. According to him, after immediately spawning into the Leviathan raid, players should drop down one level. Once there, follow the path until faced with a room bearing 6 levers. To unlock a secret path, enter this sequence:

1,5,3,2,4,6

The more players, the better, but the sequence can be added by one individual if they are fast enough. Once all six levers have been pulled in the correct sequence, a new indicator message will pop up making your Guardian aware of a new path.

Continue upwards into the "pyramidal starting area" until you see two pipes over a dark water source, use those to climb up and across a small section to get to a new, open area. This new location is filled with secret areas that each house their own entrance. For now, ignore them and continue on until you reach a point protected by Watcher Alphas:

"When a Watcher Alpha spots a player, it will start an alert sequence. If any watchers are still alive after a short time, they will gain an immune shield and summon some enemies. Once all enemies are defeated, the shields will go away, and the Watcher Alphas can be killed.

If you manage to kill all the watchers before the alert sequence completes, a door with some gold insignia will be opened, revealing a chest (which requires a key). If you fail the encounter, find a nearby door and use a lever to close it and reset the encounter."