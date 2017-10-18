Destiny 2 PC Pre-Loads Are Now Live

Even though you won’t be able to play Destiny 2 on PC for a few more days, you can at least get ready for the occasion.

Activision and Bungie have announced that the pre-download of the game is now available through Blizzard’s Battle.net service, so if you have it purchased, you’ll be able to put that bandwidth to good use.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Simply start up the client and you should be able to see the download available for you. The download itself is a bit on the hefty side, going around 36GB. You may be thinking, “Well, that’s small,” but keep in mind this is a compressed download. The game will actually take up about 70GB worth of space, so make sure you have enough on your computer.

Now, you will have to wait a bit longer to jump into the action, since the game isn’t going live until around midday on October 24th. If you can’t wait that long, the console versions are still available, and there’s always the original Destiny to hop onto in a number of different formats. Or, hey, maybe some other Battle.net games to pass the time with. We could easily suggest Overwatch for a few rounds, particularly while your download is making its way to the system.

And it’s probably best you get the pre-load out of the way now, because chances are that, when the game does launch next week, you’re going to run into quite a bit of traffic. Battle.net is equipped to handle big audiences for a launch game, but Destiny 2 is a whole different beast, as the console versions have previously proven. This seems like a golden opportunity to have your game rarin’ to go on the hard drive, so that you won’t have to deal with clogged servers on launch day. That means jumping right into the action with your soldier of choice, hooking up with your friends, and tearing Gaul a new one!

Destiny 2 looks like it’s going to be a lot of fun next week, so PC players shouldn’t miss out. The game will release on October 24th for that platform, and you can play it now on Xbox One and PlayStation 4.