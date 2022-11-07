Many Destiny 2 Players on PS5 Are Playing the Wrong Version of the Game

Destiny 2 developer Bungie has told players who experience the shooter on PlayStation 5 that they might be playing the "wrong" version of the game. Since the PS5 launched at the end of 2020, many who use Sony's latest console have found themselves getting confused about which version of various games to download that appear across both PS5 and PS4. And while Sony has started doing a better job of labeling each respective platform, it looks like this hasn't prevented Destiny 2 players from upgrading their own version of the game just yet.

In a new message from Bungie this week, the studio gave some Destiny 2 players a heads-up that they may not have upgraded to the PS5 version of the game. Bungie says that it has noticed a good amount of PS5 users who play Destiny 2 are still playing the PS4 version of the title rather than the native edition that has been upgraded for the latest PlayStation hardware. As such, their own experience is being lessened as a result of this oversight.

"Heads up, PlayStation Guardians. We've noticed a notable number of PS5 players playing the PS4 version of Destiny 2 on their current-generation consoles," Bungie told fans. "For the optimal experience for PlayStation goodness, make sure to check out this resource here to upgrade to the free PS5 version to see an improvement in framerates and graphics overall."

All in all, it's a bit funny to hear that this has become such a widespread problem with Destiny 2 on PS5 that Bungie felt the need to address it. Fortunately, even if you were someone who happened to do this yourself, the process of switching from the PS4 to the PS5 version of the game is quite simple and shouldn't take much time. In short, if you do play Destiny 2 and you own a PS5, you might want to double-check that you have the best iteration of the game downloaded on your own console.

