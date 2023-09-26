New Destiny 2 Update Released for Season 22, Patch Notes Revealed

The latest update for Destiny 2 has today been released by Bungie across all platforms. Currently, Destiny 2 is in the midst of Season 22, which is titled Season of the Witch. For the most part, this season has been pretty well-received by players, especially in comparison to Season 21. Now, Bungie is looking to improve the user experience just a bit more in Destiny 2 through the implementation of these new fixes.

Although this isn't the largest Destiny 2 update ever, patch version 7.2.0.5 brings a fair number of changes to Iron Banner, Trials of Osiris, the Crucible, and the Crota's End raid. Beyond this, Bungie has also made a variety of tweaks in relation to armor, weapons, and abilities tied to the Warlock class. Moving forward, we'll surely get a handful of new updates of this type before the shift to Season 23, but this latest patch should definitely help Bungie keep up its current momentum.

You can view the full patch notes for today's new Destiny 2 update below.

ACTIVITIES

IRON BANNER

Players now have a chance to earn Iron Banner engrams at the end of every Iron Banner match. Wins have a higher drop chance.

TRIALS OF OSIRIS

Slightly tuned the spawning zones for Burnout.

COMPETITIVE

The Vermillion Defender emblem can now be reacquired from Collections.

CRUCIBLE

Fixed several out-of-bounds spots in the Multiplex map.

Fixed an issue in Disjunction where players could spawn under the map.

RAIDS AND DUNGEONS

Crota's End

Crota's End loot pool has been modified to have a more balanced distribution of armor pieces. This change only affects armor. Weapon drops remain as before . This is the new loot pool, per encounter: Abyss: helmet, gauntlets, and chest armor Oversoul Throne Bridge: gauntlets, chest armor, and leg armor Ir Yut: chest armor, leg armor, and class item Crota, Son of Oryx: leg armor, class item, and helmet

Eidolon's Ally can now be reacquired from Collections with the correct purchase requirements.

Fixed the Spoils of Conquest Triumph to only require the player to find two hidden chests. There was never a third chest to find.



NIGHTFALLS

Heist Battleground Mars

Reduced combatant count and frequency during some encounters in higher difficulty levels.

GAMEPLAY AND INVESTMENT

ARMOR

Fixed an issue where Astrocyte Verse was applying the Volatile debuff to unintended objects.

Fixed an issue where having too many perks active at the same time could kick players to orbit.

WEAPONS

Fixed an issue where Shotguns had more damage falloff than intended when aiming sights down.

Fixed an issue where Special Ammo could be generated by swapping weapons very quickly.

Fixed an issue where Necrochasm's Cursed Thrall Arc explosions dealt less damage than intended to combatants.

Updated the Necrochasm Catalyst description to reflect the requirements needed. The Catalyst unlocks after obtaining 35 Essences of the Oversoul, no combatant defeats needed.



ABILITIES

Strand Warlock

Weavewalk While the player is in Weavewalk, Arc Soul and No Time To Explain drones deal reduced damage. Any perched Threadlings deployed while the player is in Weavewalk will deal reduced damage. Players can no longer dunk the Spark while in Weavewalk. While carrying the Spark, the damage resistance provided by Weavewalk is reduced.



ARTIFACT

Fixed an issue where Monochromatic Maestro was not working with Strand.

Fixed an issue where Elemental Munitions was granting more Special and Heavy Ammo than intended in combination with the Whirling Maelstrom Strand Hunter Aspect.

BOUNTIES AND PURSUITS

Fixed an issue where the High Energy Crucible bounty did not progress on energy weapon kills.

Fixed an issue where the description of the Ritual Violence Seasonal Challenge was asking for combatant kills from Season of the Witch activities instead of ritual playlists.

UI AND UX

Fixed an issue where the Featured Quest tile had higher cursor friction than intended.

The description of Savathûn's Spire now properly reflects its two difficulty options.

GENERAL