New Destiny 2 Update Released for Season 22, Patch Notes Revealed
Get a look at the patch notes for the newest Destiny 2 update.
The latest update for Destiny 2 has today been released by Bungie across all platforms. Currently, Destiny 2 is in the midst of Season 22, which is titled Season of the Witch. For the most part, this season has been pretty well-received by players, especially in comparison to Season 21. Now, Bungie is looking to improve the user experience just a bit more in Destiny 2 through the implementation of these new fixes.
Although this isn't the largest Destiny 2 update ever, patch version 7.2.0.5 brings a fair number of changes to Iron Banner, Trials of Osiris, the Crucible, and the Crota's End raid. Beyond this, Bungie has also made a variety of tweaks in relation to armor, weapons, and abilities tied to the Warlock class. Moving forward, we'll surely get a handful of new updates of this type before the shift to Season 23, but this latest patch should definitely help Bungie keep up its current momentum.
You can view the full patch notes for today's new Destiny 2 update below.
ACTIVITIES
IRON BANNER
- Players now have a chance to earn Iron Banner engrams at the end of every Iron Banner match. Wins have a higher drop chance.
TRIALS OF OSIRIS
- Slightly tuned the spawning zones for Burnout.
COMPETITIVE
- The Vermillion Defender emblem can now be reacquired from Collections.
CRUCIBLE
- Fixed several out-of-bounds spots in the Multiplex map.
- Fixed an issue in Disjunction where players could spawn under the map.
RAIDS AND DUNGEONS
Crota's End
- Crota's End loot pool has been modified to have a more balanced distribution of armor pieces.
- This change only affects armor. Weapon drops remain as before.
- This is the new loot pool, per encounter:
- Abyss: helmet, gauntlets, and chest armor
- Oversoul Throne Bridge: gauntlets, chest armor, and leg armor
- Ir Yut: chest armor, leg armor, and class item
- Crota, Son of Oryx: leg armor, class item, and helmet
- Eidolon's Ally can now be reacquired from Collections with the correct purchase requirements.
- Fixed the Spoils of Conquest Triumph to only require the player to find two hidden chests.
- There was never a third chest to find.
NIGHTFALLS
Heist Battleground Mars
- Reduced combatant count and frequency during some encounters in higher difficulty levels.
GAMEPLAY AND INVESTMENT
ARMOR
- Fixed an issue where Astrocyte Verse was applying the Volatile debuff to unintended objects.
- Fixed an issue where having too many perks active at the same time could kick players to orbit.
WEAPONS
- Fixed an issue where Shotguns had more damage falloff than intended when aiming sights down.
- Fixed an issue where Special Ammo could be generated by swapping weapons very quickly.
- Fixed an issue where Necrochasm's Cursed Thrall Arc explosions dealt less damage than intended to combatants.
- Updated the Necrochasm Catalyst description to reflect the requirements needed.
- The Catalyst unlocks after obtaining 35 Essences of the Oversoul, no combatant defeats needed.
ABILITIES
Strand Warlock
- Weavewalk
- While the player is in Weavewalk, Arc Soul and No Time To Explain drones deal reduced damage.
- Any perched Threadlings deployed while the player is in Weavewalk will deal reduced damage.
- Players can no longer dunk the Spark while in Weavewalk.
- While carrying the Spark, the damage resistance provided by Weavewalk is reduced.
ARTIFACT
- Fixed an issue where Monochromatic Maestro was not working with Strand.
- Fixed an issue where Elemental Munitions was granting more Special and Heavy Ammo than intended in combination with the Whirling Maelstrom Strand Hunter Aspect.
BOUNTIES AND PURSUITS
- Fixed an issue where the High Energy Crucible bounty did not progress on energy weapon kills.
- Fixed an issue where the description of the Ritual Violence Seasonal Challenge was asking for combatant kills from Season of the Witch activities instead of ritual playlists.
UI AND UX
- Fixed an issue where the Featured Quest tile had higher cursor friction than intended.
- The description of Savathûn's Spire now properly reflects its two difficulty options.
GENERAL
- The Season Pass will now properly reflect Pass ownership state for the Rank 71 reward.
- The Dance Off emote now correctly reflects its additional effects when viewed in Eververse.