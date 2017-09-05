Destiny 2 Devs Detail Their New “Machine Gun” Approach To Storytelling

Bungie is pretty excited about the story they plan to tell in Destiny 2, which is surprising, because they almost seemed afraid of story in the first game. The original Destiny's story was confusing and fragmented, with most of its backstory buried away in menus and collectible cards. Thankfully, Bungie promises a "followable," character-driven tale this time around, which they further elaborated on in a recent IGN First video.

According to Destiny 2 narrative leads Jason Harris and Matthew Ward, Bungie intends to up the pace and intensity of their storytelling in a big way.

"If Destiny had a heartbeat, it was a nice, methodical rhythm, which just kind of underpinned the experience. It was steady, it supported the world. Destiny 2? This is, like, the heartbeat of someone who's just been at the gym. It's like a machine gun."

Bungie is also just promising a lot more story this time around.

"I think players are going to see a wide variety of story. There will be story infused throughout. Top to bottom. Soup to nuts. There is story everywhere."

In fact, Ward hopes there's so much story people get sick of it…

"I hope people complain about how much story we have. That'd be the Reddit thread I'd like to read. 'Too much damn story!'"

But it isn't all about quantity – Bungie is promising deeper character motivations as well. This time around they're taking away the Light that powered the Guardians in the first Destiny. How will they respond to that loss?

"Without the light, am I a Guardian at all anymore? What does it mean to be chosen? What does it mean to be special in this world? Motivating the player comes down to creating relatable characters. If I can hook into Gaul, Zavala or Cayde, if I can understand the conflicts they have, and I can map my goals onto their goals, I'm motivated through that story."

I like what I'm hearing! Hopefully Bungie delivers on their promises. Definitely check out the full video above, as its features some intriguing new snippets of gameplay.

Destiny 2 hits Xbox One and PS4 on September 6, and the PC on October 24.

[via IGN]