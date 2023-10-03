New Destiny 2 Update Live With Patch Notes

Bungie has today released the latest update for its ongoing first-person shooter Destiny 2. As 2023 begins to wind down, many Destiny 2 players continue to look forward to The Final Shape, which is the game's next big expansion releasing early next year. Prior to that time, though, Bungie has today let loose its latest patch as part of Season of the Witch, which is Destiny 2's ongoing 22nd season of content.

As a whole, this new patch for Destiny 2 doesn't change a whole lot in the grand scheme of things. Bungie has most notably fine-tuned the stats on a handful of various weapons, but it's done so only when it comes to Checkmate. Outside of this, a few other tweaks tied to seasonal content, Crota's End, and the Seraph's Shield. Again, this update is one of the smaller ones that we've seen in quite some time, but larger patches are surely on the horizon.

All of the changes found in today's new update for Destiny 2 can be viewed below.

Destiny 2 Patch Notes

ACTIVITIES

SEASONAL CONTENT

Spire of Savathûn

Removed the mention to matchmaking in the Legend difficulty option.

EXOTIC MISSION ROTATOR

Seraph Shield

Fixed an issue where players going through the teleporter early were not receiving rewards at activity completion.

RAIDS AND DUNGEONS

Crota's End

Players who completed the Crota's End Challenge mode during the first 48 hours have been granted the A Broken Throne emblem. Acquiring the emblem will complete the All For One and the Superior Swordplay Triumphs.



GAMEPLAY AND INVESTMENT

WEAPONS

Fixed an issue where Delicate Tomb was not receiving Unstoppable Round when this perk is active for Fusion Rifles.

Weapon tuning for Checkmate only : Increased damage penalty on: Devil's Ruin charged laser beam – 10% to 15% Fighting Lion – 0% to 20% Bows – 0% to 10% Reduced damage penalty on: Sidearms – 10% to 5% Submachine Guns – 5% to 0% Scout Rifles – 10% to 9% Increased bonus damage on: Auto Rifles – 0% to 2% Pulse Rifles – 0% to 5% Reduced bonus damage on: Hand Cannons – 10% to 7% Corrected an issue where Vex Mythoclast was benefiting from the bonus damage for Special Ammo Fusion Rifles.

:

ABILITIES

Strand Titan

Banner of War Made some adjustments to visuals.



UI AND UX