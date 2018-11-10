‘Destiny 2’ Black Armory DLC Coming Soon

Despite the Destiny 2 community being happier than they’ve ever been with the launch of the Forsaken expansion, Activision still mentioned that they were “disappointed” with the final sales tally. Because of that disappointment, the publisher is looking to up the ante for content – including microtransactions – which seems to be pushing the Black Armory DLC up the priority ladder.

Though Bungie hasn’t explicitly revealed the exact release date for the upcoming DLC, it wasn’t hard to map out once they clued fans in on when Season 4 will end. With the season’s closure set for November 27th, it would make sense that the Black Armory DLC would drop the same day after the servers come back up around 9 AM PT. This is also when season 5 will begin, kickstarting the Season of the Forge.

If for some reason the November 27th date is a no-go, the next likely release date for the Black Armory will be December 4th, which would be the next rotation of server maintenance.

This also means that there is only a little more time to wrap up that season 4 to-do list. Bungie mentioned, “Crucible ranks will reset at the end of Season 4. Each quest contains a quest step to reach a rank milestone, and progress may be lost for these specific steps if you do not reach the requirements prior to the season ending. Progress for alternate quest steps will not be reset. If you’re in the middle of getting precision kills or completing Rumble matches, you will not lose any progress in those steps.

If you’re within arm’s reach of Fabled or Legend, this is your time to make the final push. If you do not reach the rank you’re aiming for by November 27, you will be reset to Guardian and have to climb the ladder once more. If you reach the rank and complete the associated quest step before season’s end, you’re all set.”

