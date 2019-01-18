Our Best Look Yet of Charizard in ‘Detective Pikachu’ Movie

A Pokemon card preview is giving fans their best look yet of the terrifying Charizard in Detective Pikachu.

Late last year, Warner Bros. and Legendary released the first trailer for Detective Pikachu, a new live-action movie starring Ryan Reynolds as a Pikachu that can talk to his partner. The trailer featured dozens of Pokemon including Charizard, the popular Fire/Flying-type Pokemon that appeared as the first mascot for Pokemon Red.

Although Charizard made multiple appearances in the first trailer, fans might have had trouble making out individual features as the Pokemon was always moving and only appeared for a few seconds at a time. Luckily, the Pokemon Company gave fans a new look at Charizard while promoting an upcoming set of Detective Pikachu Pokemon Trading Cards that will use Pokemon likenesses from the movie instead of the usual Pokemon drawings.

Charizard will have a GX-card in the set, one of the most powerful types of cards in the game, and will even have its own box set for fans to buy. You can check out the Charizard-GX card below:

This is probably our best look yet at Charizard, who appears in what appears to be an underground Pokemon stadium/cage and breathing flames. We know that Detective Pikachu will end up facing off against this fearsome Charizard in battle, although we don’t know too much detail about why the two are fighting.

The official synopsis for Detective Pikachu reads as follows:

“The story begins when ace detective Harry Goodman goes mysteriously missing, prompting his 21-year-old son Tim to find out what happened. Aiding in the investigation is Harry’s former Pokémon partner, Detective Pikachu: a hilariously wise-cracking, adorable super-sleuth who is a puzzlement even to himself. Finding that they are uniquely equipped to communicate with one another, Tim and Pikachu join forces on a thrilling adventure to unravel the tangled mystery. Chasing clues together through the neon-lit streets of Ryme City—a sprawling, modern metropolis where humans and Pokémon live side by side in a hyper-realistic live-action world—they encounter a diverse cast of Pokémon characters and uncover a shocking plot that could destroy this peaceful co-existence and threaten the whole Pokémon universe.”

Detective Pikachu comes out on May 10th.