Adorable Life-Size ‘Detective Pikachu’ Plush Debuts in Japan

The Pokemon Company has revealed their most adorable Detective Pikachu plush yet.

This weekend is the World Hobby Fair, a Japanese toy and video game fair. At the event, The Pokemon Company and Warner Bros. picture hosted a Detective Pikachu meet and greet starring a life-size plush version of the title Pokemon. Not only was the doll incredibly realistic, it also melted hearts with its realistic face and proud expression. You can check out the doll below:

It’s unclear whether The Pokemon Company will actually release this plush for public purchase, or if this is just the Detective Pikachu that will be used for photo-ops. The plush looks like it was pulled straight out of the movie, so we’re guessing that it wasn’t exactly cheap to produce.

The Pokemon Company also announced tons of other Detective Pikachu merchandise that will be released in the coming months. The new merchandise includes toys, apparel, and even a line of Pokemon cards.

The official synopsis for Detective Pikachu reads as follows:

“The story begins when ace detective Harry Goodman goes mysteriously missing, prompting his 21-year-old son Tim to find out what happened. Aiding in the investigation is Harry’s former Pokémon partner, Detective Pikachu: a hilariously wise-cracking, adorable super-sleuth who is a puzzlement even to himself. Finding that they are uniquely equipped to communicate with one another, Tim and Pikachu join forces on a thrilling adventure to unravel the tangled mystery. Chasing clues together through the neon-lit streets of Ryme City—a sprawling, modern metropolis where humans and Pokémon live side by side in a hyper-realistic live-action world—they encounter a diverse cast of Pokémon characters and uncover a shocking plot that could destroy this peaceful co-existence and threaten the whole Pokémon universe.”

Detective Pikachu comes out on May 10th.