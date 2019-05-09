‘Detective Pikachu’ Rumored For PG-13 Rating

Ever since it made its debut online earlier this month, fans have been thrilled with the first live-action take on the Pokemon franchise with Detective Pikachu, which will make its debut in theaters next summer with Ryan Reynolds voicing the lead character. But some new buzz has begun to emerge online, as Warner Bros. is reportedly going for a different rating with the film than expected.

Reports are swirling that the studio is looking to go with a PG-13 approach to the film. This would be a huge difference from the PG rating we normally see on Pokemon fare, indicating that the tone of the film could be a little bit deeper. That's not to say we'll hear swearing or anything like that, but there's a slight possibility we could see a little more viscerality in the action sequences. The trailer hints at such, particularly near the end when it looks like Charmander is about to have Pikachu for a snack. (You can watch it above in case you missed out.)

We've been searching for proof of this rating, but nothing seems to have come up yet. Both Box Office Mojo and the IMDB, both reliable sites when it comes to confirming film ratings, show that the film is still "not yet rated" by the Motion Pictures Association of America. It's still deep in production, so, at the very least, we may not find out for sure until sometime early next year. So take the rumors with a grain of salt.

Still, it wouldn't be totally out of left field for Warner Bros. to go with a PG-13 rating, in the hopes of wrangling in both Pokemon fans and casual viewers looking for an edgier take on the series. And considering that Ryan Reynolds is about to visit PG-13 territory with the forthcoming re-release of Deadpool 2 as Once Upon a Deadpool, the studio may be trying to ride its success, like a one-two punch.

We've reached out to see if there's any confirmation to this rumor. But, for now, it looks like it's still too early to tell. But would you want to see a PG-13 rated Detective Pikachu film? Or do you think it might too hard to stomach your hero -- or Jigglypuff, for that matter -- drop a swear word? Guess we'll find out in the months ahead.

In the meantime, enjoy the trailer all over again above, and prepare for Detective Pikachu when it arrives in theaters on May 10, 2019.