Fallout 4 When Pigs Fly Quest Guide

Fallout 4's next-generation update has brought with it additional quests, which as expected brings additional weapons, armor, and settlement objects to the game. One of the Creation Club Community Quests, When Pigs Fly, allows players to acquire three weapons, including two legendary grenade launchers, as their rewards as well as a new weapons merchant. The mission is available straight out of Vault 111 for you to explore whenever you feel ready, but this one is honestly something you can take on early considering its location on your map. If you're not starting a new playthrough this is available immediately after updating the game and loading in.

Basic Objectives

Investigate the merchant workshop



Use Suggs' terminal



Visit the competing shop at Monsignor Plaza and read the note



Find Marvin and retrieve the schematics



Decide what do to with the schematics



Starting When Pigs Fly

If you're starting a new game you'll be prompted to start this mission as soon as you exit the vault, and if you're loading an old save it will prompt after you update to the next-generation version. If it's a new game, you can head to the merchant workshop to investigate early on, as you'll level up on the way through Sanctuary and some other encounters.

Investigate the Workshop & The Competitor

When you reach the workshop you'll meet the potential new weapons merchant, Suggs, though you don't really have to talk to him to get things rolling. You have to interact with the terminal and learn more about Suggs' problem is before the quest will go further. From here you'll learn you need to head to Monsignor Plaza. Once you've cleared the enemies inside the plaza you'll be prompted to "read the store note," which you can find in a store on the upper area. You'll discover the plot to kill Suggs here, as well as the Rapid Pipe Grenade Launcher Rifle and its ammo.

Retrieve the Schematics & Return to Suggs

Head back to Suggs' area, where Marvin and his group are on top of a nearby building. There's a fire escape to get to the roof where he is, and once they're all disposed of you can loot the schematics off of Marvin's corpse. From here you'll return to Suggs and kill the rest of the enemies outside of his workshop along the way, looting the Baseball Launcher from them. Once you've ensured Suggs' security you can return the schematics to him to receive the Penetrating Chinese Grenade Launcher Rifle. Now that you've taken out the competition before they could take out Suggs, you've got a new weapons merchant available to shop at in Fallout 4!

