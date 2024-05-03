New Tomb Raider Game Is Open-World Set in India, Says New Rumor

A new rumor about a new Tomb Raider game is making the rounds, and according to this rumor, the next installment in the series is taking Lara Croft to India and will be fully open-world. It has been six years since the last Tomb Raider game, with that game being Shadow of the Tomb Raider, which wrapped up the "Survivor" trilogy that rebooted the entire franchise. We know a lot is going on with the series, but we don't have many details. For example, there is a proper new game in the works -- among other things -- at series developer Crystal Dynamics. This was revealed back in 2022, alongside word it would be an Unreal Engine 5 experience. Since then, there's only been rumors about this project. Fast-forward, and that is what we have, another rumor.

The rumor comes claims the game will feature a "big map" which players will be able to traverse around on motorcycle. Parachutes are also mentioned so either there will be cliff diving or players will have access to some type of air vehicle.

"Next Tomb Raider game will be fully open world and set in India," reads the rumor. "Featuring vast sceneries, free use of the motorcycle, parachute, and common Lara's traversal methods to unrestrictedly navigate across a big map and its challenges. Just imagine encounters with tigers, leopards, a vast fauna and environments such as, jungles, snowy mountains, cliffs, deserts...The potential is amazing."

It seems the source also got their hands on a story pitch, which reads as follows: "A natural disaster strikes northern India revealing ancient emperor Ashoka's ruins and artifacts. Lara strategically races against a Society of Raiders and other rivals for these powerful relics."

"The Society of Raiders are inspired by Lara yet unaffiliated and might have some opposite agendas," adds the rumor. "This also relates to a new feature based on recruiting teams and allies to strategically aid you in missions and defeating rivals."

The last detail mentioned is that there is an "emphasis on a new non-lethal combat option," suggesting Lara Croft may not be the bloodthirsty killing machine she has been in the past.

If any of this sounds familiar, it's because some of it has been hinted at and suggested by some previous rumors. This tidbit specifically comes the way of V Scooper, a source actually better known in the movie industry. Suffice to say, take everything here with a grain of salt.