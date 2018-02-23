Detective Pikachu Game Releases New Trailer

The Detective Pikachu video game has a new trailer showing off some gameplay and teasing its central mystery.

Detective Pikachu is an upcoming Nintendo 3DS video game that features a coffee-swilling and gruff-talking Pikachu teaming up with a young boy to solve a series of mysteries in Ryme City. The game is more like a Professor Layton game than anything Pokemon related, so Nintendo released a new trailer to give some teases about what the game will entail.

The two minute trailer shows off some of the puzzles and mysteries players will have to solve while playing as Tim Goodman, Detective Pikachu‘s human partner. Players will have to collect testimonies from people and Pokemon and search for clues, often while trying to avoid those trying to impede you from solving the case. Notably, Detective Pikachu can’t use any attacks, so he relies on Tim to serve as the “muscle” while investigating.

Nintendo’s press release for the trailer also revealed some new teases about the storyline. While we already knew that the central mystery involved the disappearance of Tim’s father, the press release noted that Mewtwo seems to be connected to the game’s central mystery. In addition, the press release also teased that Pikachu and Mewtwo had some sort of relationship, which we got a brief glimpse of in the trailer.

As part of the game’s release, Nintendo is also releasing a jumbo-sized Amiibo featuring Detective Pikachu. Players who use the Amiibo will receive in-game hints and unlock cinematic scenes.

Detective Pikachu is also being adapted into a live-action movie, starring Ryan Reynolds as the voice of Detective Pikachu. Justice Smith, Kathryn Newton, Ken Watanabe, Bill Nighy, Suki Waterhouse, Rita Ora, and Chris Geere are also set to appear in the film. The movie is being directed by Rob Letterman and will be released in 2019.

Detective Pikachu will be released in the United States, Japan, and Europe on March 23rd and will cost $39.99. The Detective Pikachu Amiibo will cost $29.99.