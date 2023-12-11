New Devil May Cry Tease Ends in Disappointment for Fans

It has almost been five years since the release of Devil May Cry 5, which both sold well and reviewed well. The implication of this is that Devil May Cry 6 will happen at Capcom sooner rather than later, but so far not only has there been no official word of the game, but there hasn't even been any rumors pointing towards the existence of a new Devil May Cry. What there was though was a cryptic tweet from Casey Edwards on December 6. For those who don't recognize this name, Edwards is the composer of the Devil May Cry 5.

More specifically, Edwards tweeted the following: "So, what if I were to write more official Devil May Cry music?" This was followed by the eyes emoji. And this was a day before The Game Awards, leading Devil May Cry fans to think maybe Devil May Cry 6 was going to be announced at the show. Not only did this not happen, but something worse for Devil May Cry fans happened. Seemingly confirming this has nothing to do with Devil May Cry 6, a day later Devil May Cry: Peak of Combat was announced.

What is Devil May Cry: Peak of Combat? It's a new mobile game releasing in January 2024. If you're interested in the game, you can check it out here, but the point is it was not the Devil May Cry news fans were hoping for. For what it is worth, there is nothing directly connecting this announcement with Edwards' tweet, but the timing is surely not a coincidence.

Unfortunately, while Devil May Cry 6 is an inevitability, there is no way to gauge how close it is. Capcom is a very busy studio and Hideaki Itsuno, the creator of the series, is busy shipping Dragon's Dogma II, which is scheduled to release next year. After it does, perhaps he and his team will shift focus to the next Devil May Cry game.

