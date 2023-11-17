Diablo 4 Event Gives Players Bonus XP and Gold for a Week

Diablo 4 is in the thick of its second season. The Season of Blood ends in January 2024, giving players plenty of time to jump in and slay the vampires that have infected Sanctuary. However, if you want to race to max level a bit quicker or make a ton of Gold in quick order, developer Blizzard Entertainment is bringing back a fan-favorite feature from Season 1. The Mother's Blessing is returning to Diablo 4, giving players a significant boost to both XP and Gold next week. If you were looking for a time to get stuck into Season 2 and make quick progress, you won't have a better opportunity.

Diablo 4 Mother's Blessing XP and Gold Boost

Hell’s strength grows. So must yours.



Get 35% more gold and XP across all World Tiers and Realms during the Mother's Blessing week.



November 20th – 27th: https://t.co/sB7fpmjio9 pic.twitter.com/HiRzwT21Yb — Diablo (@Diablo) November 16, 2023

The Mother's Blessing hits the Diablo 4 servers on November 10 at 10 AM PT. Players will have until November 27 to take advantage of the boosts. You'll get a 35% increase to your XP and Gold rate, which is multiplied based on which World Tier you're playing on. It also stacks with Elixirs and the Urn of Experience, so you can easily maximize your gains with some careful planning.

While you have until January 2024 to finish the Season 2 battle pass, you'll want to take advantage of this boost. That's because Blizzard is adding a season event called Midwinter Blight early next month. It won't be as substantial as a normal season, but you'll still want to be as prepared as possible to take on the challenges of the first holiday event.

Diablo 4 Midwinter Blight Event

The upcoming Diablo 4 holiday event launches on December 12, the week after players get access to a new endgame dungeon called the Abattoir of Zir. Currently, we don't know too much about the event outside of knowing that it'll take place in Kyovashad, and players will be fighting a prime boss called the Red-Cloaked Horror.

Blizzard did give fans a look at some of the rewards they'll be able to earn. They're all themed around the holiday season, giving players several new transmog options if they're feeling festive. Either way, the Midwinter Blight event will last until January 1, giving everyone plenty of time to earn the rewards they want.

Diablo 4 is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms. The Mother's Blessing event kicks off on November 20 and runs until November 27.