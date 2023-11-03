Diablo Tabletop RPG and Board Game Announced

Diablo is coming to the tabletop. Today, Blizzard and Glass Cannon Unplugged announced plans to bring Diablo to the tabletop through two separate projects - Diablo: The Board Game and Diablo: The Roleplaying Game. The tabletop RPG project will be the first to be released at BlizzCon 2024 after a playtest period. Overseeing both projects will be Joe LeFavi of Genuine Entertainment, who previously worked on ALIEN: The Roleplaying Game, Blade Runner and Dune. Details about both games are relatively light, although it was announced that the Diablo RPG would use a "unique system" and that both games would be developed with inputs from the Diablo creative team.

The official description for the Diablo Tabletop RPG reads:

Explore dark dungeons and forgotten tombs, and delve into the depths of Hell with your own unique characters.

Forge your own path in the eternal struggle between Light and Dark

Craft your own narratives and tell your own stories in the ever-shifting world of Sanctuary.

Glass Cannon Unplugged is a relatively newer board game studio responsible for board game adaptations of Apex Legends, Dying Light and Frostpunk. This marks the fourth major video game adaptation the studio has picked up since its launch, but only the first time they've ventured into roleplaying games. However, LeFavi has overseen multiple RPGs, including several projects with Free League Publishing.

Although Diablo has been a major inspiration for numerous dungeon crawler board games, this marks the first time that the Diablo franchise itself has been used in an official board game or tabletop game. Given Diablo's fanbase, both games should also be major sellers when they exist. At this time, it remains unclear if the games will release straight to retail or if a Kickstarter campaign will be involved.