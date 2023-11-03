Diablo 4: Vessel of Hatred Expansion Announced at BlizzCon

Rumors of Diablo 4 creators Blizzard Entertainment announcing an expansion for the game at BlizzCon were true with Diablo 4: Vessel of Hatred announced this week during the big event. This expansion is due out at some point in 2024, though it lacks a more specific release date at this time. What we do know, however, is that it'll introduce a class that's never been seen in a Diablo game before. That and other limited details were shared during the BlizzCon reveal to offer our first indications of what Vessel of Hatred will look like and how it'll expand on the game's story.

First things first, though -- the trailer for Diablo 4: Vessel of Hatred was released during the BlizzCon reveal, and you can see that right below. It's short, and it doesn't reveal much, but we thankfully have an accompanying blog post from Blizzard to catch people up if you weren't able to tune in for the live presentation.

Diablo 4: Vessel of Hatred Trailer & Info

There will be no salvation in the light.



The #VesselofHatred expansion comes to #DiabloIV in late 2024 🐺 pic.twitter.com/OQQ3ZZU9HU — Diablo (@Diablo) November 3, 2023

Mephisto himself is the star of Vessel of Hatred with the expansion building upon the story of the base game in Diablo 4. In Vessel of Hatred, players will journey to Nahantu, a new region. One would imagine that the new region may go hand-in-hand with whatever the Diablo 4's first DLC class will be, though Blizzard apparently isn't quite ready to reveal details on that new class just yet.

"Vessel of Hatred continues the grim tale that began in Diablo IV, as you learn the fate of the prime evil Mephisto and his demonic plans for Sanctuary. To do that, you'll be visiting a region new to Diablo IV, known by the locals as Nahantu," Blizzard said of the new Vessel of Hatred DLC. "With this continuation of the campaign's story comes new ways to play, new evils to vanquish, and a brand-new Class never before seen in the Diablo universe. Vessel of Hatred releases late next year, and we can't wait to share more about it with you next summer."

Other Diablo 4 News

In addition to the expansion reveal, we also learned more of what's coming in Diablo 4's near future. Season 3, for example, will add a dungeon called The Gauntlet which allows players to compete for higher class ratings as part of a weekly challenge. Blizzard also teased some of its plans for the game's next holiday event which will start on December 12th. It's called "Midwinter Blight," and it'll be centered around the Fractured Peaks area as the game's first seasonal event.

Prior to the Diablo 4 reveal, Blizzard also introduced Overwatch 2 players to the game's next hero while teasing what's planned for that game in the future. The 10th expansion for World of Warcraft called The War Within was also revealed with a brief teaser for that one shown off as well.