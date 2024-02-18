Diablo 4's Latest Mount Is More Expensive Than the Game

Diablo 4 is no stranger to microtransactions. Since launch, the developers at Blizzard Entertainment have consistently given players ways to spend real-world money on in-game items, including three Season Passes so far. However, the latest bundle on offer might be the most egregious yet. As part of Update 1.3.2, Diablo 4 has added the Vitreous Scrouge mount bundle, which you can buy for $64.99. The base Diablo 4 game is currently on sale as part of a Valentine's Day deal for $41.99, meaning the bundle is currently more expensive than the game.

Diablo 4 Vitreous Scourge Mount Bundle

Granted, this is a limited-time deal for Diablo 4. The base game normally costs $69.99, so the bundle won't be more expensive for much longer. It's also worth noting that the bundle isn't just the mount. You get a host of other items, including 7,000 Platinum. That's the currency players can use to buy other cosmetics in D4, and that much Platinum would normally cost about $75, so it's technically a "deal."

That said, it's definitely a questionable look for Diablo 4. After all, many players already look at Diablo 4's monetization as a cash grab from Blizzard, trying to squeeze every last dollar out of their players. Again, it's technically not a bad deal if you were already planning to spend money on Platinum, but for a mount bundle, this is bordering on the absurd. Fortunately, there's still plenty of Diablo 4 content that you can play without spending extra, with much more on the way.

What's Next for Diablo 4?

Diablo 4 is in the middle of its third season, which was supposed to be when Blizzard introduced The Gauntlet into the game. Unfortunately, the developers have had to push that feature back slightly, but we should see it in the coming weeks. The Gauntlet is Diablo 4's version of Challenge Rifts from Diablo 3. Players will be able to dive into weekly dungeons and compete against each other leaderboards to see who can clear them the fastest. Notably, there will be separate leaderboards for each class, allowing players to hop into the dungeons using whichever class they prefer.

On top of that, Diablo 4 is coming to Xbox Game Pass relatively soon. We learned last week that Microsoft fans will be getting the game on March 28th. However, it's important to note that only Game Pass Ultimate subscribers will get access to the game as part of their subscription. If you are a Game Pass Core subscriber, you'll need to upgrade your subscription to get D4.

Diablo 4 is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms.