Diablo 4 Game Pass Release Date Revealed

After rumors exploded about Microsoft bringing its games to non-Xbox platforms last week, many have been looking forward to the company's new podcast that launched today. Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer promised players that the team would break down the company's plans, shedding light on exactly what it's going to do with the Xbox brand in the coming months. While the team only confirmed four unnamed games will be testing the waters on other platforms, they did reveal that Diablo 4 is making its way to Game Pass. The hit action RPG from Blizzard Entertainment was released last summer, and now Diablo 4 is about to be in the hands of a whole new host of players.

Diablo 4 Game Pass Release Date

Xbox is keeping our promise to bring more games to more players around the world.



With an incredible year of major releases like Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, Avowed, Ara: History Untold, Towerborne and more — 2024 is going to be great for Xbox… — Xbox (@Xbox) February 15, 2024

Diablo 4 has been out for a little under a year but is in the thick of its third season. You might assume that Xbox would want to give players a clean break and bring Diablo 4 to Game Pass alongside Season 4, but that's not the plan. Instead, players will be able to jump into Diablo 4 via Game Pass on March 28. They don't specifically say the game is coming to both Xbox Series X/S and PC versions of Game Pass, but it wouldn't make much sense to bring it to one or the other.

This is great news for Blizzard fans. Not only will Diablo 4 get a host of new players to hopefully help keep things fresh, but this is also just the beginning of Activision Blizzard games coming to Game Pass now that Microsoft's purchase is complete. Xbox didn't say which games are next, but the pipeline has now been created, and players can expect this to lead to an influx of Activision Blizzard games over the coming year.

Another interesting nugget about this is that, at the tail end of the podcast, the team mentions games that are coming to Game Pass like Hellblade 2, Avowed, and Indiana Jones and The Great Circle. They also mention the Diablo 4 expansion. It's not clear if this means Game Pass players will get Vessel of Hatred for no extra purchase, but that seems to be the implication given how the games are grouped. That said, we'll have to wait for official confirmation from Microsoft and Blizzard before we know for sure.

Diablo 4 Season 4 Release Date

As mentioned, Diablo 4's release on Game Pass will come in the middle of Season 3. It's an odd choice given that many players come back for the start of new seasons, but the team might want to make sure all the kinks are ironed out before Season 4 starts. The next season of Diablo 4 is scheduled to kick off on April 16. That's the end date of the current season, so we may see some downtime before it's live, but D4 players generally don't have to wait too long before hopping into the next season.

Diablo 4 is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms.