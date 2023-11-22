Diablo 4 Goes Free-to-Play for Limited Time

Blizzard Entertainment has announced that it will be making Diablo 4 free-to-play for a limited span of time, but only on a single platform. At this point in time, Diablo 4 is on sale at essentially every retail chain as part of numerous Black Friday promotions that are taking place. For those who still aren't sold on picking the loot-driven action game up for themselves, though, one major marketplace is giving users the ability to play the latest Diablo installment for no cost.

Starting now and lasting until next week on November 28, Diablo 4 is free to download and play on PC via Steam. This trial is the first one that Blizzard has had for Diablo 4 since its arrival earlier this year. As mentioned, this free-to-play phase also coincides with a major sale for the game as it is now 40% off across all platforms. So if you end up enjoying D4 based on what you may experience in this free period, you can then snag the full game for a much lower cost than normal. It's also worth noting that all progress made during the free trial will then transfer to Diablo 4 proper if you do pick it up later.

Give thanks and drag your friends to Hell.



Play #DiabloIV for free on Steam, from now until November 28th at 10am PT.



🔥https://t.co/BEhUaX6Ntz pic.twitter.com/JnQ2wPu2i9 — Diablo (@Diablo) November 21, 2023

As expected with a trial of this type, though, there are some pretty notable caveats. Specifically, Blizzard has kept players from surpassing beyond level 20 in Diablo 4 during this trial, which means that the entire game isn't accessible. What is a nice benefit, however, is that cross-play and co-op gameplay have been enabled. So if you and a friend both want to get a feel for Diablo 4 on Steam as part of this free phase, you can do so while still being able to play with one another.

Are you going to look to check out Diablo 4 while it's free on Steam in the coming days? Or have you already played the game for yourself earlier in 2023? Be sure to let me know either down in the comments section or shoot me a message on social media at @MooreMan12.