Diablo 4 Gets Another Update Before Season 1 Starts

Diablo 4 squeezed in one more update just before the launch of Season 1, the next content drop also known as "Season of the Malignant." Thankfully for those who are still reeling from reading through the beefy patch notes for the main Season 1 update, this latest one is much smaller by comparison with only two changes to speak of. One of those deals with the new "Malignant Hearts" feature that's tied to this season while the other one removes the level requirements for World Tier 3 and World Tier 4. The update should now be out for players to download, so you'll want to go ahead and do that ASAP so as not to have your Season 1 start delayed.

Unlike the previous set of patch notes which were so long that it'd be overly cumbersome to read them anywhere but through the official patch notes themselves, these changes for 1.1.0b are much more manageable. You can find them below:

Diablo 4 Patch Notes for Update 1.1.0b

Items

Malignant Hearts will now always grant armor that directly maps with their item power.

World Tiers

Removed the level requirement for World Tiers III and IV.

If you're not well caught up on the plans for Season 1, you may be wondering what a Malignant Heart is and why they're important at all. There are Malignant Monsters in the first Diablo 4 season, and if you slay Partly Corrupted Malignant Monsters, you can get Malignant Hearts. These Malignant Hearts grant different bonuses, and once you have one, you slot it into your jewelry like you would a normal gem to gain those effects. The full list of these first Malignant Hearts can be found here.

Patch 1.1.0b is available for download now.#DiabloIV Season of the Malignant drops later today.



Details: https://t.co/nI1HYORAZn pic.twitter.com/Jen28DBQDt — Diablo (@Diablo) July 20, 2023

"This season introduces 32 Malignant Hearts that provide build-altering bonuses," Blizzard said about the new feature. "The Hearts are broken into four categories, each with a corresponding color and unique keyword: Vicious (Orange, Offensive power), Brutal (Blue, Defensive power), Devious (Pink, Utility power), and Wrathful (Black, Super). Defeated Malignant Monsters will drop a Heart that corresponds to the monster's color."

If you have been keeping up with Season 1 news, you'll probably have seen already that players weren't too keen on much of what was included in the main Diablo 4 update for the season. Blizzard has since said it plans to hold a livestream chat with the community on Friday to talk more about the patch, but there's no indication right now of any of the major changes being walked back.