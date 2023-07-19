Diablo 4 Devs Respond to Backlash Over the “Worst Patch Notes of All Time”

Diablo 4 got what was probably it’s biggest update yet this week in preparation for Season 1, but so far, the update has been met with resounding opposition from the Diablo community. The long, long patch notes contained nerfs for XP gains in some instances, the effectiveness of builds focused on critical hits and the Vulnerable debuff, and some unexpected nerfs for the Sorcerer have left Diablo 4 players scratching their heads. The Diablo 4 team has since responded to the reaction to the patch notes by saying it plans on having one of its “Campfire Chats” soon to discuss the update and the feedback.

The patch notes in question are thousands of words long, so they take awhile to get through. Looking at some of the comments from the community, however, paints a better picture of what players have taken umbrage with. One player, MattGoesBuck, shared the clip below on Twitter that showed them working through a Tier 52 Nightmare with the general vibe of the tweet suggesting that doing so was now a slog.

https://twitter.com/MattGoesBuck/status/1681375491347841027?s=20

In very meta memes, players are joking about how Diablo games are always focused on the endgame by saying that Blizzard decided to bring players right to the end of the game. That’s what the top post in the Diablo 4 subreddit is joking about right now, but in the comments, players aren’t quite as amused.

“I love how I had no expectations for the season and still got disappointed. Thanks Blizzard,” reads one top comment.

“This game launched weeks ago and it’s already dying lmao,” another said.

Hypercritical comments like those are commonplace in subreddits focused on one game, but even in the general subreddit, people are asking is these are “the worst patch notes of all time.”

We’ll see soon what Blizzard has to say for it, but for now, the Diablo 4 team has said it’s heard the feedback from players and will have more insights to share this week.

“We have been hearing feedback from players regarding some of the changes in 1.1.0 for #DiabloIV,” reads a tweet from Diablo’s global community development director Adam Fletcher. “We are going to have a Campfire Chat later this week on Friday to talk more about it. We will have more details/timing in the next day. Thanks again for the feedback!”