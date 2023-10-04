Diablo 4 is Coming to Steam Alongside Season 2 Launch

Today, Blizzard Entertainment's Diablo 4 team took the virtual stage to introduce the first of two deep dives into the upcoming Season 2. The stream was packed full of information about all of the changes Blizzard has in store for Diablo 4 when Season 2 launches on October 17, but one of the big surprise announcements is that the game is finally coming to Steam alongside the launch of Season 2. After publisher Activision added Overwatch 2 to Steam in August, it only felt like a matter of time before Diablo 4 joined it. Steam Deck fans everywhere are rejoicing about the fact that they'll be able to play Diablo 4 on the go very soon.

Importantly, if you decide to purchase the Steam version of Diablo 4, you'll still enjoy cross-platform play and also get access to Steam-specific features. That includes Steam achievements and the ability to see your Steam friends list. You'll even be able to invite them to your world directly from your friends list. You may have already picked this up, but it's worth noting that you will need to buy Diablo 4 again on Steam if you want to get it on the platform. Unfortunately, your purchase on another platform, even if it's a PC version of the game, does not carry over.

What's New in Diablo 4 Season 2?

Join the hunt on October 17th 🩸



Here's everything you need to know about #DiabloIV's Season of Blood, straight from the devs:https://t.co/8urxjsGhPb pic.twitter.com/h1hTurpaaO — Diablo (@Diablo) October 4, 2023

As mentioned above, the developer livestream was full of new announcements for everything that's coming to Season 2 in Diablo 4. The Season of Blood focuses on new vampiric powers that players will get as part of the seasonal storyline. Fortunately, when you're turned into a vampire, you won't have any of the negative influences the NPCs of the world face, but will still be able to enjoy all of the positives.

In addition to the new storyline and powers, players can expect to fight five new endgame bosses. Working your way through these is important because they all have specific Unique loot tables. You'll need to fight them all several times if you're hoping to collect all of the new cosmetics Blizzard is dropping into their loot pools as part of the season. Most notably, you might be lucky enough to pick up a new fiery horse mount from Uber Duriel at World Tier 4.

Of course, there will also be a new season pass to work your way through and all kinds of new quality-of-life updates. That includes improvements to experience, Nightmare Dungeons, and much more. Players will also be happy to see Mounts getting several buffs to make them much more useable and an increased Stash to give them even more room to horde items.

Diablo 4 is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC. Season 2 launches on October 17, which is the same day you'll be able to pick up the game on Steam. It'll certainly make for a great game to add to your Steam Deck for your on-the-go rotation.