Diablo 4 Developers Promise Big World Boss Changes in Season 2

Diablo 4's first season is starting to wind down, which means the developers at Blizzard Entertainment are ramping up the hype for Season 2. The first of two developer updates for the Season of Blood is coming on October 4, and recently, Diablo 4 GM Rod Fergusson has been teasing what fans should expect from the update. Officially, the livestream will include updates on the season pass and what to expect from the new vampiric powers, but Fergusson responded to a few Diablo 4 fans on Twitter to hint that we'll be hearing about important quality-of-life improvements coming to the many world bosses in the game.

A Twitter user asked Fergusson, "Are we gonna see any form of world boss timer? Love the game and excited to see where we go next!" Fergusson responded, "Oh, you're going to like the streams..." Another user followed that up by saying, "Please change the frequency of the world bosses so the time frame changes a bit from day to day. They are constantly either when I'm at work, making dinner, or asleep. This leaves me w/one single window to get a world boss each day, if I do it when I'm supposed to help cook. Again, Fergusson responded with "Please tune into the streams..."

Until Blizzard makes its actual announcement on October 4, it's hard to say exactly what to expect from these world boss updates, but it's fair to say that their timers are probably being adjusted based on Fergusson's second tweet. If Blizzard makes the change to have world bosses come off of their timers at different times each day, it'll make it easier for more players to try it out. Fortunately, we only have to wait a few more days to see what changes the team is bringing.

Diablo 4 Season 2 Release Date

Diablo 4 Season of Blood launches on October 17. At that point, the Season 1 content will also be going away, so make sure to finish up any of that content before then if you want it. While we don't know exactly what's coming with Season 2, we do know that Blizzard is implementing additional Stash space. It will also expand players' ability to sort their Stash as desired. It's also promising changes to Dungeons and Mounts alongside the changes we're seemingly getting to world bosses.

The October 4 developer update will focus on quality-of-life updates, while the October 10 Campfire chat will instead provide players a look at the upcoming changes to class balance and the re-works coming to various in-game systems. Make sure to keep your eyes tuned to the two livestreams if you're hoping to see everything coming to Diablo 4 Season of Blood, though Comic Book will be sure to cover all of the biggest updates once the streams go live.