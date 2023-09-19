Diablo 4 Season 2 Has "So Much Stuff" It'll Require Two Deep Dives

Diablo 4 Season 1 isn't over yet, but Blizzard has been dropping hints about what's coming with Season 2 for weeks now. It all started when the first teaser for the Season of Blood was revealed during Gamescom, but it has continued to ramp up since then. Unfortunately, the team has yet to announce when they'll start to move beyond hints and into facts, but recently Rod Fergusson, the general manager of Diablo, has let everyone know that Season 2 is so chock-full of content that Blizzard will need two separate Diablo 4 deep dives to get out all of the information.

Diablo 4 Season 2 Deep Dive

So much stuff in #Diablo4 Season 2 that @PezRadar will need to host two deep dive streams to cover it all! #SeasonofBlood — Rod Fergusson (@RodFergusson) September 15, 2023

With two deep dives to get into, Diablo 4 fans might be expecting neither of them to be very long. However, Diablo's global community development director Adam Fletcher, who will host the events, followed up the original tweet by saying, "I expect both streams to be around 2hrs." If that turns out to be true, which there's no reason to think it won't, then fans will have around four hours of information coming into their eyeholes at some point.

Of course, this doesn't answer the biggest question players have, which is when are we getting these deep dives? Sadly, the developers still are holding that info relatively close to their collective chests. We know the Season of Blood will launch on October 17, so it has to happen before then. Most likely, we'll get the deep dives in early October as Blizzard won't want to get the info out too early since it wants to keep players engaged with Season 1 as long as possible.

Diablo 4 Expansions

Another wrinkle in how Blizzard is going to be dropping this info is that soon they'll have to start holding back content for Diablo 4's upcoming expansions. That isn't to say that we'll be seeing that happen in Season 2, but Blizzard did recently announce that it's planning to drop yearly expansions on players. If it's able to stick to that, we may see seasons scale back in the future. It's possible Blizzard will be able to manage both at the same time, but we won't know until those start to happen.

Either way, it'll be interesting to see what these expansions look like. Every previous Diablo game has received large expansions, but usually just one. If Diablo 4 is planning to stick around for a few years, we'll need several more expansions than we'd usually expect. Again, this is all speculation, but it'll be very intriguing to see if Blizzard is able to add the standard Acts and new classes with each expansion. Otherwise, they may have to make the expansions smaller than what Diablo fans are used to, which may upset a community that already feels like it's being squeezed to spend too much money with Blizzard introducing season passes for the first time.

Diablo 4 is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms.