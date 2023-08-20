Diablo 5 Release Teased by Blizzard Boss

Current Blizzard Entertainment boss Mike Ybarra has broadly teased when Diablo 5 will end up coming about. Earlier this summer, Diablo 4 was finally let loose and was received highly by both fans and critics alike. Despite this acclaim, the wait for Diablo 4 was quite a long one as Diablo 3 originally launched all the way back in 2012. Fortunately, based on a new statement from Ybarra, a similar gap of time between Diablo 4 and Diablo 5 won't be in the cards.

During a recent interaction between Ybarra and IGN reporter Ryan McCaffrey on social media, it was made clear that fans "won't have to wait so long between [Diablo] titles" in the future. Ybarra went on to say that there's still a lot more than Blizzard is working on in "Diablo 4 and beyond", which seems to imply that Diablo 5 will come about at some point. Although no additional details were provided on this front, it's clear that Diablo 5 shouldn't take over a decade to release.

For now, Diablo 5 has yet to be announced in a formal capacity, but it shouldn't come as a surprise whatsoever that Blizzard is already thinking about a new installment in the long-running series. In a general sense, Diablo is one of the biggest franchises that Blizzard owns, which means that it will almost always be relevant in some capacity. Not to mention, Diablo 4 is already one of the best-selling games that has released so far in 2023. Although Blizzard will surely continue to support D4 in the months and years to come, an eventual D5 is something that is virtually guaranteed to happen one day.

