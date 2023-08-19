Diablo 4 Players Are Slamming the Game For Being "Boring"

Diablo 4 is one of the best-selling games of the year and critically-acclaimed. To this end, you'd assume Diablo fans are enjoying the game. And many probably are, but there's a growing number of players who aren't enjoying how loot works in the loot-driven action-RPG. This is obviously a big problem because if you're not enjoying the loot loop, then you're probably not enjoying Diablo 4 much at all.

The growing frustration of Diablo 4 players can be seen on the game's Reddit page where several of the most popular posts this week have been complaining about the game's loot system. For example, one of the most voted-up posts on the game's Reddit page right now is titled "The loot system is very boring and mentally exhausting to me."

"I realized last night that I'm forcing myself to enjoy the game," reads the post. Maybe it's the nostalgia and Diablo 2 and 3 were my top favorite games. I played Diablo 3 every single season. I realized last night why one of the reasons I get bored or tired of Diablo 4 is because of the loot system... To me no gear is memorable like Diablo 3 you knew the names and what special ability they gave. You knew what to find for a build. You knew the item when it dropped on the ground. You didn't need to loot every single yellow item. In this game you have to pick up every single ancestral then spend 5-10 mins deciding which stats are worth swapping. There are so many stat options that it's tough to compare which item is better or worse... Maybe it's my ADHD but I get very overwhelmed and exhausted from having to think and read every single item after each dungeon."

Not only did this post receive a ton of votes of approval, but the comments echo the sentiment. And it's not the only post. There's another post titled, "For a loot centric driven game, drops are boring" that's proven quite popular.

"I don't get excited when rares drop, nor when legendaries drop, and not when uniques drop," reads the second post. "Legendaires and uniques need to trigger that dopamine at the chance of getting an upgrade. They need to inherently have a chance at being better than rares. One way to achieve this could be by giving legendaries and uniques a 5th affix, that would ensure that there is a very good probability that its better than any rare you could possibly find."

Of course, not every fan agrees with these takes, but many do, and it seems Blizzard may need to address these concerns sooner rather than later if Diablo 4 is going to have the same level of long-term success Diablo 3 did.