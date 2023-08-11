Diablo 3 Players Finally Getting Long-Requested Game Mode

Diablo 3 will get another season of content soon with Season 29 coming up even while many have moved on to Diablo 4, but there's something coming to Diablo 3 soon that just might bring some players back. Blizzard announced today that the "Solo Self Found" mode is coming to Diablo 3 as part of Season 29, a mode which delivers on requests players have held for years. As the name suggests, it's a single-player experience with an optional Hardcore variant, but which version of it that you pick, you'll be totally on your own in the game.

Solo Self Found in Diablo 3 means no other players to back you up in dungeons or elsewhere and no bonus experience gained from playing with others, Blizzard describes the mode as one that's truly a "solitary journey." You'll have to create a new character to try it out with a new "Solo Hero" option available from the creation screen to opt into the mode, or you'll have to rebirth a character to make them a seasonal one instead.

Sure, players can essentially just play through Diablo 3 by themselves with no assistance play playing alone even without a special mode to endorse that decision, but for the hardcore players still active in Diablo 3 after all these years, this mode will give them a chance to show off their skills through the leaderboards attached to this mode alone. Since every one on the Solo Self Found leaderboards will all be there only through their own efforts and not with any multiplayer support or trades to help them out, it'll in theory be a more accurate representation of where individual players stand in the rankings.

Join the Diablo III PTR on August 15th to experience the changes coming in Season 29.



Details 🔥 https://t.co/Vlz3GzfcSz pic.twitter.com/OHKBAxWcqg — Diablo (@Diablo) August 11, 2023

"We decided to bring Solo Self Found to Diablo III after years of players requesting an officially supported single player mode," Blizzard said. "Without the experience bonus from being in a Party, or other players to protect your back as you carve through demonic legions, this mode will temper you. To celebrate the accomplishments of those brave enough to roll a character in this mode, we have also created specific Leaderboards for Solo Self Found. These Leaderboards function like those for other modes."

The mode is being added with the Season 29 them, Visions of Enmity, in mind. This seasonal theme essentially consists of players opening up Diabolical Fissures that lead to Vision of Enmity where players can slay tougher monsters for better loot in what are essentially side dungeons. Diabolical Fissures can open up within these Visions themselves, so you could end up taking on a gauntlet of challenges, too.

Diablo 3's content update with all this and more comes to the test servers