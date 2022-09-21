Diablo Immortal Reveals First Major Update Details

Diablo Immortal released back in May, and Blizzard has offered a steady stream of new content since. That new content has been on the smaller side, but players can expect to see the game's first major update next week. According to a new blog post from Blizzard, the game is set to go through some server maintenance starting at 1:00 a.m. PT on September 28th, which will last through 3:00 a.m. PT. Once maintenance has been completed, Diablo Immortal's Forgotten Nightmares update will be live. The update will include a new dungeon, the new Castle Cyrangar Warband exploration system, and new Ancestral Weapons.

The game's new dungeon is called the Silent Monastery. The Monastery has a requirement of level 60 and above, and it can be explored in parties of two to four players. The darkness of the dungeon can make it hard to navigate, so players must rush to find statues that can be illuminated. That light will help to weaken the Monastery's demons, as players make their way to the area's Ancient Nightmare.

The Castle Cyrangar Warband exploration system could be the most appealing part of the new update. This new experience will take the place of Warband Camps. According to Blizzard, the team is trying "to remove all the major pain points players have expressed about Warbands while simultaneously providing better rewards for players who choose to take part." Defending Castle Cyrangar will give players the opportunity to obtain new Ancestral Weapons, which can be placed in the Ancestral Tableau. Once players have done that, all members of the Warband will see their attributes powered up.

All in all, this is looking like an exciting update for Diablo Immortal, and one that seems to improve on elements that players have taken issue with over the last few months. However, players will just have to see for themselves whether this will make for a more enjoyable experience! In the meantime, readers can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

