Diablo Immortal Update Buffs 2 Classes, Patch Notes Revealed

Diablo Immortal received its second season of content on Thursday, and with that came an update and a brief set of patch notes addressing two classes: The Wizard and the Monk. The goods news for those who play those classes is that everything changed was done so in a positive way with both the Wizard and the Monk getting buffed across different metrics including the abilities they use and their class-specific gear options. That update also came with other features, too, for those who may not play as either the Monk or Wizard.

To get right to it, the notes for those two classes can be seen below. You'll notice lots of damage increases for different abilities as well as their Legendary augmentations.

Wizard

Arcane Wind

Damage increased from 54, 72(fully charged) to 60, 80(fully charged)

Range increased from 3.3, 5.5(fully charged) to 4.5, 6.5(fully charged)

Arcane Wind Legendary: Syldra's Fang

Damage increased from 57.6 to 60

Range increased from 5.5 to 6.5

Lightning Nova (also affects Legendary affixes):

Damage increased from 25.2 to 34.7

Multi-hit Damage increased from 70% to 75%

Monk

Exploding Palm

Damage (non-Explosion) increased from 17.5 to 25

Range changed from 3.5 (90-degree angle) to 3*4.5 (rectangle)

Exploding Palm Legendary: Scolding Storm

Exploding Palm Legendary: Path of the Present

Damage (non-Explosion) increased from 19.32 to 25

Exploding Palm Legendary: Reaching Rebuke

Damage (non-Explosion) increased from 19.8 to 25

Regardless of the class you prefer, one of the bigger changes included in this update was the arrival of a new raid boss. That boss is Vitaath the Shivering Death, and she's available in the game now to fight by visiting Rayek's Helliquary in Westmarch.

"Rayek has located another one! But he's going to need the help of a few hardened adventurers to dispatch this glacial threat," the Diablo Immortal team said about the new boss. "Emerging from the icy depths of the Frozen Tundra, Vitaath the Shivering Death, will stop at nothing to encase all of Sanctuary in ice. This laconic demon stalks her prey cloaked in frozen wind and gives chase on wings of ice. She relishes nothing so much as the moment her targets find themselves unable to move."

Diablo Immortal's latest update and its second season of content are live now.