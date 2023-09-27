Dino Crisis Spiritual Successor Dinobreak Releasing Next Week

In 1999, Capcom released Dino Crisis on the original PlayStation. Directed and produced by Shinji Mikami, Dino Crisis was basically a mix of Resident Evil and Jurassic Park. While the game was well-received and maintains a passionate following, the series has remained untouched for more than two decades. Thankfully, developer Dead Drop Studios is stepping in with a spiritual successor called Dinobreak. In a press release, Dead Drop Studios co-founder Evan Wolbach discussed picking up where Capcom left off.

“With DINOBREAK, we’re answering the massive fan demand for a spiritual successor to Dino Crisis,” said Wolbach. “We’re thrilled to finally bring theprehistoric survival horror experience into the future, both for fanswho yearn for the retro experience, and for newcomers who haven’t yetfallen in love with the tense and exciting gameplay this genre has tooffer.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

From everything revealed thus far, Dinobreak seems to be a faithful tribute to the early days of survival horror. That means the game will feature many of the elements players have come to expect from classic Resident Evil titles, including limited inventory space, and limited opportunities to save progress. The game will also have “extremely cheesy and stiff voice acting;” the game even features optional “tank controls.” Players that don’t want to stick too faithfully to the late ’90s era can turn those tank controls off, and Dinobreak will feature three different camera options: fixed, third-person, and first-person.

What is Dinobreak About?

In Dinobreak, players take on the role of Lydia, a woman dealing with a dinosaur infestation in the city of Cypress Ridge. Lydia will have to try surviving the assault, and find out exactly how these Jurassic era enemies still exist in 1999. Like the original Dino Crisis and those classic Resident Evil games, Dinobreak will put an emphasis on inventory management, as players must decide between blasting away their opponents and conserving precious ammunition. Cypress Ridge is covered in dinosaur eggs, and once they start to hatch, Lydia will have even more enemies to contend with.

Dinobreak Release Date and Platforms

Dinobreak will be releasing October 4th on Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store. The game will be priced at $19.99. The campaign can be enjoyed in single-player, but there will be local two-player co-op. The game will also feature an arcade mode called Operation: Feral Raptor.

It remains to be seen whether Dinobreak will be able to capture the fun of Capcom’s early survival horror games, but it certainly seems like Dead Drop Studios is trying hard to channel the most memorable elements. Thankfully, fans of Dino Crisis and Resident Evil won’t have to wait long to see how the game turns out!

How do you feel about Dinobreak so far? Have you been hoping to see a new Dino Crisis game from Capcom? Share your thoughtswith medirectly onTwitter at @Marcdachamp or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!