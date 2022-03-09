Dino Crisis Fans Are Livid Following Exoprimal Reveal

During today’s PlayStation State of Play, Capcom revealed a new dinosaur game with a red-headed protagonist that looked a heck of a lot like Regina from Dino Crisis. Fans of the 1999 PlayStation classic initially thought this game was a new series entry, but instead it turned out to be a new IP called Exoprimal. While Exoprimal‘s genre and tone seem like a sharp contrast from Dino Crisis, there’s a real sense of disappointment from fans that have been waiting nearly 19 years for a new game. Alas, it doesn’t seem it was meant to be.

While Exoprimal looks quite a bit different from the first Dino Crisis, it’s easy to see why some fans were fooled by the trailer. Besides the dinosaurs and the Regina lookalike, Exoprimal‘s futuristic setting didn’t seem far off from what we saw in 2003’s Dino Crisis 3. Of course, that particular game isn’t as fondly remembered as the original Dino Crisis, but there’s some similarity in the designs. At the end of the day, it’s probably for the best that Exoprimal isn’t a new Dino Crisis game, but that didn’t stop fans from taking to social media to share their disappointment.

