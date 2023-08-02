Discord Will Soon Let Xbox Users Stream Games

Discord is planning to let Xbox users stream games soon. Discord is one of the most popular apps for gamers out there as it allows everyone to convene in one place to play games, talk, and socialize. It's used for more than just games, but that's its core purpose. Communities are able to create servers for discussions and virutal hangouts, but it's also an incredible tool for crossplay. While Xbox and PlayStation have their own native party chats, Discord is the only way outside of game chat to voice chat with people on different consoles. Discord has allowed players to knock down the barriers that have previously been a nuisance to those who want to play games with people on other platforms.

Now, Discord is expanding its features on consoles from simple voice chats to streaming. On PC, Discord users can stream their games directly to the server they're in and allow their friends the opportunity to watch them play. This has also been used for things like streaming movies, YouTube videos, and other non-gaming things. Xbox users will soon gain access to this feature. This was announced earlier today via a blog post from Discord, noting that the feature is available today for Xbox Insiders and will roll out to everyone else in the near future. There's also a step-by-step tutorial on how to access the feature, but it's fairly easy to do once you've entered a voice call. You can stream your Xbox Series X|S or Xbox One games in server chats, group chats, and one-on-one voice calls.

It's unclear if you'll be able to stream anything outside of games, but if it works anything like Twitch, it'll probably be locked to the game you have opened. As of right now, it's unclear if any other major Discord features will be added to Xbox or if game streaming will come to PlayStation. Sony has a special partnership with Discord, but for whatever reason, Xbox has gotten a lot of these key features before PlayStation has.

