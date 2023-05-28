Epic Games Store Gives Away Free Discord Nitro

The Epic Game Store is well-known for its free giveaways. Generally, the storefront gives away different video games each week, but it's doing something a little different right now. In addition to any game giveaways, users can hop onto the store and pick up a free month of Discord Nitro. This offer runs until June 7, giving you plenty of time to click over to the Epic Game Store and grab the freebie. This is an especially good deal if you've never used Nitro before. Having a full month of free access means you'll be to judge for yourself if the service is worth having.

Discord Nitro has several benefits for subscribers, including access to new Avatar Decorations, animated Super Reactions, and unique themes for the app. It's not just cosmetic though as having Nitro will let you upload files up to 500 MB and introduces HD Streaming, making it even easier to share gameplay with your friends. Plus, you get custom emojis and two free Boosts to use on your favorite servers.

Week 2 MEGA Highlights:



⭐️ Claim Fallout: New Vegas Ultimate Edition for free

⭐️ One free month of Discord Nitro



More details: https://t.co/jtGWus16BY pic.twitter.com/QWZMffcxr8 — Epic Games Store (@EpicGames) May 26, 2023

There is an important caveat to this deal. You can only take advantage of the offer if you haven't been subscribed to Nitro within the past 12 months. That's great for new users, but you can't just use this to get a month off your normal bill if you're already a Nitro subscriber. It's also important to note that you'll need to cancel your sub before the free month runs out or you'll be charged the usual monthly fee. That first one definitely shrinks the pool of people this freebie helps, but you could say the same about the free games if you'd purchased them before Epic made them free.

The Discord Nitro perk isn't the only thing on the Epic Game Store right now. We're in Week 2 of Epic's Mega Sale, meaning all kinds of games are currently discounted. Plus, you can also get Fallout: New Vegas Ultimate Edition for free alongside Nitro. That's quite the one-two punch from Epic and a phenomenal deal for users.