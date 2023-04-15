Discord Finally Increases File Size Limit for Uploads

Discord users looking to upload anything more than a meager 8MB file now have much more room to play around with thanks to a recent change available for all users. Instead of being limited to just the 8MB file sizes whether it be a gif, static image, or something else, all users are now able to upload files which can be up to 25MB in size. This isn't a benefit that's exclusive to Discord Nitro either, so you can benefit from this change even if you're just a free user loitering around in servers.

The change was announced rather unceremoniously on Twitter this week by the official Discord account with an image illustrating the big to-do. The file size change is a small but welcome one that should make it more convenient to share info and hold conversations via Discord. The previous file limit was so small that it often forced users to share things via text or some other kind of method of communicating after being told that a file size was too big. That sort of defeats the purpose of keeping users on Discord if they have to look for an alternative, so it makes sense that users would be given a bit more room to work with.

hey @/everyone we're upping the file size limit from 8MB to 25MB. hazzzzzzzahhhhhhhhhh! pic.twitter.com/rBVTsJBDQH — Discord (@discord) April 10, 2023

Of course, there are still other better options when it comes to sharing files via Discord, but you'll have to pay for those improved file sizes. Discord Nitro Basic, the $3 Discord Nitro subscription, offers file sizes that double this at 50MB. The best option is Nitro itself which offers 500MB file uploads, but that's lumped into the $10 monthly subscription.

Separate from this, Discord just recently announced a number of new Nitro features, too. Those include enhanced emote reactions that players can slap onto messages a couple of times a month, but the more entertaining feature added to the platform's premium subscription is the soundboard. This allows users to choose from various sound effects to play via Discord to fuel whatever conversations they're having. You can find out more about those soundboards here, but the file size change should already be in effect for users to try out.