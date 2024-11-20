How to Feed Dragons in Disney Dreamlight Valley’s Storybook Vale

As players journey to the Storybook Vale in Disney Dreamlight Valley, they’ll find two adorable new critters to feed and befriend. While the owls found in The Bind are easy enough to approach, the highly anticipated, incredibly cute dragons prove a little more elusive.

You can find the first variety of baby dragons in the Wild Woods area of the Storybook Vale. Players will likely meet these blue critters first, since the Woods are the first area the game prompts to unlock using 2000 Story Magic. However, there are more variations to look forward to as more areas of the Storybook Vale are unlocked through gameplay and plenty of Dreamlight Duties.

Unlocking the Wild Woods Biome

Because much of the scenery is blue in the Wild Woods, these blue dragons can be a little tricky to spot, especially as these cute little critters flit about pretty quickly. They also appear to spawn sporadically throughout the day, so if players can’t locate one in either half of the woods, check back later.

Like the turtles on Dazzle Beach, dragons will cower when approached, but they won’t run away quite as easily, so not as much caution is required. To approach dragons in Disney Dreamlight Valley, just wait patiently until they calm down and uncurl. Then, you can walk up to them and offer a snack.

Like any critter in the Valley, dragons only have a few preferred foods. They will quite literally stick their tongue out at anything else and run far from the player if their desired food isn’t provided.

To figure out what these animals like to eat, players typically look to what grows or can be foraged in their preferred habitat. However, considering that dragons are mystical, players fully expected these unusual new friends to break the mold.

The Wild Woods biome, home of dragons

Based on early player reports, dragons’ preferred foods are Magma or Pure Ice. Our team is working to verify these fan-sourced details about what dragons in Disney Dreamlight Valley prefer to eat and will update as soon as we confirm, but for now, Magma and Pure Ice are your best bets when befriending dragons.

Unlike the easily obtained Barley and other grains to feed owls, players will need to work a bit harder to find these rarer materials and feed their future dragon friends. Magma is found in Mythopia, which players likely won’t unlock until a bit further in the game, since Merida suggests beginning the quest to save the Vale in Everafter. Pure Ice, on the other hand, is a bit easier to come by as it can be found in the Everafter side of the Storybook Vale. Simply find the blue crystals that resemble ice and mine them to obtain Pure Ice for your dragon friends.

If players feed these preferred snacks to those cute baby dragons when they catch them, and they’ll be able to raise that friendship level quickly.