5 Best Desktop Companion Games to Try Now That It’s a Steam Tag Official Genre

Not long ago, Steam got a major update to its tag system. A few older tags were retired or clarified, and several new tags were added. In addition to helping gamers more easily find the kinds of games they want to play, Steam tags can offer interesting insight into trends. The lineup of recently added tags certainly underscored the growing popularity of a few niche genres, including one of my very favorites. As of the latest Steam tag update, Desktop Companion is an official, searchable category. And I am here for it.

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What is a Desktop Companion game? Essentially, they’re idle games designed to run in the background while you do other things. For obvious reasons, they tend to be released for PC. Over the years, this niche genre has really expanded, with a wide variety of options from simple clickers like Bongo Cat to more involved productions like Rusty’s Retirement. Since these games keep on growing in popularity, I thought I’d celebrate their Steam tag official status by rounding up 5 of the very best Desktop Companion games you can play in 2026.

5) Bongo Cat

Price: Free

I know, I know. Bongo Cat is consistently in the upper tiers of most-played games on Steam, so why is it in last place here? There are two reasons. First, given its popularity, odds are good that even those newer to Desktop Companion games have heard of it. And second, while it’s adorable and addictive, there’s not actually much to it.

Bongo Cat is a game that places a Bongo Cat in the corner of your screen. When you type, the cat hits its invisible bongos. The more you type, the more rewards you unlock to customize your cat’s look. It’s very fun, and it’s a great starting place if you’re curious about Desktop Companion games but don’t want a big commitment. Aside from clicking on it to grab your rewards, this game asks little of you except to type, type, type. Great if you’re a student writing papers or a writer making words for the internet. But as far as the game of it all goes, this one’s pretty pared back.

4) Tiny Pasture

courtesy of Cave Liquid and Gamersky Games

Price: $5.99

If you like adorable animals, farming sims, and pixel art, allow me to introduce you to Tiny Pasture. As its name suggests, this Desktop Companion game gives you a small farm to take care of. It sits at the bottom of your screen (or elsewhere, if you adjust the settings). You start with a bunny or two, but slowly grow your collection of cute critters over time to a vibrant pixel art farm.

Tiny Pasture is very cute and relatively laid back, but you do need to check in on it every now and again. You’ll need to keep your critters fed and clean up after them, not to mention upgrade as you unlock new features. As such, this one can definitely tiptoe into distracting territory on occasion. But if you’re someone who needs the occasional encouragement to take a break while focused on other tasks, it’s a great option for some light gaming without interrupting your productivity too much.

3) Cast n’ Chill

Image courtesy of Wombat Brawler

Price: $14.99

This game is an interesting mix between idle and active, so your Desktop Companion mileage may vary. However, with stuing pixel art and an Overwhelmingly Positive rating on Steam, there’s no denying that Cast n’ Chill is a solid entry to the lineup of idle desktop games. This 2025 release offers two modes: active or passive, so you can choose when the game demands more of our time and when to let it run idly in the background. Either way, you’ll be catching pixel fish in a variety of peaceful locales, slowly filling in your book of fish facts.

Cast n’ Chill is one of the more visually stunning pixel art idlers I’ve seen. So, I’m not surprised it’s wildly popular on Steam. With a recently added co-op mode, you can enjoy the game with friends… or continue to kick it back in the background for a little extra cozy in your day. If you want a game that can be more active when you want and take a backseat when you don’t, this is a great case of the best of both worlds.

2) Spirit City: Lofi Sessions

courtesy of Mooncube Games

Price: $11.99

If you want something a bit more involved to set up, but very chill in the background, I highly recommend Spirit City: Lofi Sessions. This game is part productivity tool, part creature collector, and all adorable. You create your own avatar and cozy living space, then set up your perfect combination of ambient sounds and lo-fi music to work to. As you work, study, etc., you’ll slowly attract adorable new spirits to befriend.

Spirit City: Lofi Sessions is incredibly popular among cozy gamers, and for good reason. It has timers, to-do lists, and other features built in to help you stay on task. And setting the right soundscape and music combo can really help you focus. Plus, collecting the creatures is such a fun reward for staying on task. This is more of a “set up in the background” game than one that sits at the bottom of your screen, but due to its idle nature, I’d still call it a Desktop Companion game. And it happens to be one I personally have hundreds of hours in.

1) Rusty’s Retirement

Courtesy of Mister Morris Games

Price: $6.99

As an early entry to the genre, Rusty’s Retirement is sort of the OG Desktop Companion game that spawned a whole movement. In this cozy farming idler, you get a cute robot companion who hangs out on your screen while you get things done. You grow crops and produce your own biofuel, with everything automated by a trusty team of adorable robots. That way, you can check in occasionally but watch things grow while you focus on other tasks.

Rusty’s Retirement has an Overwhelmingly Positive rating on Steam to this day and has its fair share of game award accolades. With cute pixel art and a satisfying sense of idle progression, this is the indie that popularized Desktop Companions in the first place. So if you’ve yet to give it a go, there’s really no better place to start.

Have you ever played a “Desktop Companion” game? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!