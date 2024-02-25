Disney Lorcana: The Hottest Cards in Into the Inklands

Disney Lorcana's third set is here and folks are looking for some of the hottest cards in the new set. This week, Ravensburger released Into the Inklands, a new expansion for Disney Lorcana. The new set introduces Location cards to the game, cards that passively generate Lore (aka Victory Points) every turn and can also have other effects when players move their character cards to a location. The new set also notably expands upon the Enchanted card rarity, with the set containing 18 Enchanted cards, including Item cards, Action cards, and Location cards for the first time. Another key point about this new set is that Into the Inklands appears to be much more available than previous sets. Most retailers are selling the booster packs and other products for around MSRP, and there weren't nearly as many complaints about limited allocations from retailers ahead of the set's release. Prices for individual cards (which tend to be inflated during the first couple of weeks) are actually pretty reasonable as well, with only Enchanted cards really trending towards a high price. So which cards seem to be the hottest cards in Into the Inklands? We have a full breakdown of some the top-selling cards in the new set.

Robin Hood - Champion of Sherwood (Enchanted) Market Price: $153.27 Robin Hood – Champion of Sherwood is a Steel ink character card with 3 Strength, 6 Willpower, and 2 Lore. While the card costs 5 Ink to play, a player can hypothetically bring it into play on turn 3, making it a solid mid-game threat. The card is notable in that it gains lore when it banishes a character and it has a card draw effect if banished in a challenge. This card is incredibly versatile, with the non-Enchanted version of the card among the most expensive non-Legendary cards in the set so far. prevnext

And Then Along Came Zeus (Enchanted) Market Price: $160.53 And Then Along Came Zeus is a Steel ink Action (Song) card with a cost of 4 Ink. The card's effect is a straightforward one – with the card dealing 5 damage to a single character or location. The card is one of several cards in Into the Inklands that can specifically damage or banish location cards and are generally potent for quickly clearing a problematic character card. Notably, And Along Came Zeus can quickly wipe out Beast – Relentless, stopping its potential infinite loop combo in its track. prevnext

Chernabog - Evildoer (Enchanted) Market Price: $174.53 Chernabog – Evildoer is a 10-Ink Amber character card with 9 Strength, 9 Willpower, and 3 Lore. The card's cost to play would be unviable if not for its "The Power of Evil" ability, which lowers the cost to play by one for every character card in a player's discard. When it enters play, it also pulls all character cards from the discard pile back into the deck. This card works great with Amber decks, which are typically built upon flooding the deck with characters but are vulnerable to field-clearing effects. prevnext

Maleficent - Mistress of All Evil Market Price: $184.76 Maleficent – Mistress of All Evil is a 5-Cost Amethyst character card with 2 Strength, 3 Willpower, and 2 Lore. This card does a lot of things, with a card draw ability that triggers when it quests and the ability to transfer damage from one character to another when its player draws a card during their turn. On the downside, this Maleficent card is weak enough that it won't last long on the table without some help, either via Bodyguard cards or some other kind of support. prevnext

Scrooge McDuck - Richest Duck in the World Market Price: $189.44 Scrooge McDuck – Richest Duck in the World is a 5-Ink Sapphire character card with 3 Strength, 5 Willpower, and 1 Lore. Scrooge McDuck – Richest Duck in the World is a critical card for any item-focused deck as it can play an item for free when it banishes another character in a challenge. Assuming that Scrooge can pick off a character card, it can pull out the Lucky Dime card for free, which can be used to generate lore, or another strong item card. prevnext

Gramma Tala - Spirit of the Ocean Market Price: $189.99 Gramma Tala – Spirit of the Ocean is a 7-Cost Sapphire Ink card with 4 Strength, 8 Willpower, and 2 Lore. This card can jump into play on turn 5 thanks to its shift ability and take advantage of Sapphire's synergies around placing cards into the inkwell and generate some extra lore. This is a beefy card with 8 Willpower, so players should be able to use it to generate a bunch of Lore if they can get it into play. prevnext

Mickey Mouse - Trumpeter Market Price: $200.30 Mickey Mouse – Trumpeter is a 4-Ink Steel character card with no Strength, 1 Willpower, and 1 Lore. While the character is weak, its strength is in its incredible Sound the Call ability that allows a player to spend 2 Ink to play any character "for free." The prospect of pulling out a character as early as turn 5 (or multiple characters given that players would hypothetically still have ink to play) makes this character a great one to have in any Steel deck. prevnext

Kida - Protector of Atlantis Market Price: Kida – Protector of Atlantis is a 5-Ink Amber character card with 3 Strength, 5 Willpower, and 2 Lore. The character's "Perhaps We Can Save Our Future ability" reduces all characters' strength by 3 when it enters play. While that affects all characters, it's a useful tool in Amber decks as it allows players to quest with their characters without fear of a full party wipe. prevnext

Jafar - Striking Illusionist Market Price: $228.61 Jafar – Striking Illusionist is a 7-Ink Amethyst character card with 4 Strength, 5 Willpower, and 1 Lore. The character can shift into play on Turn 5 and gains lore whenever its exerted and the player draws a card. It pairs well with Maleficent – Mistress of all Evil and several other card draw effects present in Amethyst, along with A Whole New World, which can potentially generate 7 Lore when Jafar sings that card into play. prevnext