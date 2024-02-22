Disney Lorcana Card Triples in Value After Players Discover It Triggers an Infinite Loop

An older Disney Lorcana card has tripled in value thanks to a newly discovered "infinite loop" combination. Over the past week, the Beast – Relentless card from Rise of the Floodborn has increased from $10.45 to $29.96, driven by the card's placement in a new "infinite combo" that could foreseeably be used to instantly win a Lorcana match or wipe an opponent's board. The combo requires The Bayou – Mysterious Swamp and Sheriff of Nottingham – Corrupt Official from the new Into the Inklands set to work, along with the opponent having at least one character card in play.

The combo works as follows – Beast, while at the Bayou, quests for 2 Lore, which triggers the Bayou's ability of letting a player draw a card and then discard a card. The discard triggers Sheriff of Nottingham's ability of dealing one damage to an opposing character, which in turn allows Beast to ready again thanks to its Second Wind ability. Unlike other abilities that allow a card to ready after being exerted, Beast – Relentless has no limitation that says it can't quest again. Therefore, once readied, Beast can quest again and automatically trigger the loop over and over again until a player either reaches 20 Lore or until an opponent has run out of characters that a player can stack up damage on.

If a player can trigger this three card combo, it's almost certainly a guaranteed win and thus many players are looking forward to trying it out. However, just having these cards in a deck isn't necessarily a win. Disney Lorcana features plenty of ways to remove cards from play before they can be used, including several cards that are already a dominant part of the metagame.

While Beast – Relentless likely won't be the new dominant card in Disney Lorcana, it could potentially help bust up a metagame dominant by two main styles of decks. We'll have to see how things shake out when Disney Lorcana's Into the Inkland comes out this week.