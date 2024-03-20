Disney Lorcana Adds Encanto in New Ursula's Return Set

Encanto is coming to Disney Lorcana. Today, Ravensburger NA announced Ursula's Return, a new Disney Lorcana set. The new set will notably add characters from Encanto to the game along with a new cooperative game mode called "Illumineer's Quest" built around the opening storyline of the game. The new set will launch on May 17th at hobby stores and May 31st, which times up with the launch of the new Disney Lorcana Challenge, the game's new competitive circuit. The set continues the opening arc of Disney Lorcana, which pits players against a mysterious version of Ursula that seems to be responsible for the flood of ink that created Floodborn characters.

The new set will come with a new Starter Deck based around the Madrigal family from Encanto with Amber and Amethyst cards. The new set introduces a new Madrigal tag for cards. Several of the Madrigal character cards have a draw ability, with certain cards allowing players to draw cards when certain conditions are met.

New cards revealed from the new set include a Floodborn Ariel card (Ariel – Sonic Warrior) that should sync up with the popular "Steelsong" deck, with an ability that allows players to deal damage whenever Ariel sings a Song, along with a new Mirabel Madrigal character card that can buffs other Madrigal characters with +1 Lore. Also announced is a new Legendary Ruby Mulan (Mulan – Elite Archer). card that can deal equal amounts of damage to up to three characters whenever she challenges a character.

The Broom deck archetype also firmly received an upgrade with Mickey Mouse – Playful Sorcerer, a card that deals damage to a chosen character upon entering play that's equal to the number of Broom cards in play, and the Legendary Amethyst card Yen Sid – Powerful Sorcerer, which also has multiple abilities tied to having Magic Brooms in play.

Details about the Illumineer's Quest game mode (which will be introduced via a new product) will feature up to four players teaming up to battle Ursula – Ruler of Lorcana, with several levels of difficulty and a gold-backed Ursula deck that uses glimmers and natural disasters to attack players. Notably, the Illumineer's Quest comes with two pre-built decks, with what appears to be cards that will only be released in the Illumineer's Quest box. The description for the new product reads: "Playing in a group or solo, you'll go up against Ursula whose powers increase throughout the battle. Deploying her entangled army, she'll do anything to slow you and your group down. Work together and you may just end up victorious." The product will also include a special "gold pack" that's not meant to be opened until after Ursula is defeated.