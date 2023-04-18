Disney Speedstorm Developer Releases Statement Addressing Launch Issues

Disney Speedstorm is now available in early access on PC and consoles, but not everyone is celebrating. It seems that some fans that pre-ordered a Founder's Pack have been unable to access the game. A lot of players have expressed frustration on social media, and many are wondering when the situation will be resolved. Developer Gameloft has now addressed the situation via the Disney Speedstorm Twitter account, stating that it is aware of the issue, and working to get the problem fixed as soon as possible. Unfortunately, it seems a resolution might take a bit of time.

"We are aware of the issue where some players that pre-ordered the title are unable to download the game and we apologize for it. We are in contact with our partners to have it fixed ASAP, but unfortunately the solution seems to require more time," the company wrote on Twitter. "Solving this is our top priority at the moment – as soon as we have updates, we will let you know. Once again, our apologies for the inconvenience and we're looking forward to all of you being able to play the game."

Disney Speedstorm will eventually be free-to-play, but it will likely be some time before that happens. In the meantime, the only way to play it right now is by purchasing one of the game's Founder's Packs, which are priced at $29.99, $49.99, and $69.99. The people willing to spend money on the game, particularly those who did so ahead of time, are likely some of the Disney diehards that Gameloft will need to make Disney Speedstorm a success. It's easy to understand why a lot of people are unhappy that they don't have access, particularly when there are other people that are able to enjoy the game.

Hopefully the "more time" needed translates to a few hours, as opposed to a few days. For now, fans should keep an eye on the official Disney Speedstorm Twitter account for more updates.

Did you purchase a Founder's Pack for Disney Speedstorm? Have you encountered similar issues? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!