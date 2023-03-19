Disney Speedstorm Reveals Early Access Launch Details

Disney Speedstorm was originally supposed to release in 2022, but a delay for the racer was announced back in November. Thankfully, it seems that a release for the game is just around the corner. Developer Gameloft has announced that Disney Speedstorm will receive an early access release on April 18th. Similar to Disney Dreamlight Valley's release, the game's early access will be exclusively available to those that purchase a Founder's Pack. Three different versions of the Founder's Pack will be available, and can be pre-ordered on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store.

The early access release was announced alongside a trailer, which can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

Start your engines... the wait is finally over!



Disney Speedstorm is racing onto the scene in Early Access on April 18.



Pre-order now to be among the first to play the ultimate hero-based combat racing game inspired by Disney & Pixar worlds!



➡️https://t.co/oOwWPhah7X pic.twitter.com/9svwfKygCG — Disney Speedstorm (@SpeedstormGame) March 16, 2023

Founder's Packs for Disney Speedstorm range in price from $29.99 for the standard pack, $49.99 for the deluxe pack, and $69.99 for the ultimate pack. Each Founder's Pack includes multiple incentives, including in-game currency, and automatic unlocks for some of the racers. The standard pack gives players immediate access to Mickey Mouse and Donald Duck, as well as a racer of their choice. Players that spring for the ultimate pack will get a much bigger selection of racers to start, including Mulan, Jack Sparrow, and Hercules. There will also be exclusive racing suits, liveries, avatars, and more.

Gameloft employed a similar launch strategy for Disney Dreamlight Valley, and the result has been the most successful launch in the company's history. It remains to be seen whether Disney Speedstorm will find similar success in early access, or if players will opt to wait until it receives a full release as a free-to-play game. Disney Dreamlight Valley did release on Xbox Game Pass, but there has not been a similar announcement for Disney Speedstorm, as of this writing. With April 18th just around the corner, Disney fans likely won't have to wait much longer to find out more!

Are you looking forward to Disney Speedstorm? Do you plan on purchasing one of the game's Founder's Packs? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!