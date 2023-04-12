Disney Dreamlight Valley Survey Hints at New Characters

Disney Dreamlight Valley developer Gameloft has shared a survey to ask players what they think of the game. Naturally, there are questions asking which platform users are playing on, and which founder's pack has been purchased. However, the most interesting question asks which Disney/Pixar franchise players would like to see added to the game! Survey participants can select up to five options, and there are 23 franchises listed, as well as an "other" option. Readers interested in participating in the survey can do so right here. The survey contains the following fan favorites:

101 Dalmatians

Aladdin

Alice in Wonderland

Atlantis

Beauty and the Beast (additional characters)

Cinderella

Emperor's New Groove

Finding Nemo



Hercules

The Incredibles

Mickey & Friends (additional characters)

Monster's Inc.

Mulan

Nightmare Before Christmas

Peter Pan



Pirates of the Caribbean

Princess and the Frog

Sleeping Beauty

Tangled

Toy Story (additional characters)



Up



Winnie the Pooh



Wreck-It Ralph



Personally, I submitted Darkwing Duck in the "other" category, even if the character might be a bit unlikely. Regardless, it will be interesting to see if anything comes of this survey! We already have an idea of what to expect this year thanks to the game's roadmap, but most of the characters revealed or hinted at have since been added. If Gameloft does take this poll into consideration, it could be some time before any of these characters are added. Still, it's great to see the developer listening to the fans and looking for new ways to expand the game's cast. Disney Dreamlight Valley has done an impeccable job bringing in characters from a wide range of franchises, but clearly there's still a lot more to choose from.

For now, fans will have to "settle" for the game's current options! This month saw the addition of The Lion King's Simba and Nala, as well as a realm based on the film. The game is also set to go free-to-play sometime this year, though no information or release window has been revealed just yet.

Have you checked out Disney Dreamlight Valley yet? Who do you want to see in the game? Let us know in the comments or share directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!